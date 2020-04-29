Crocheting for the cause

Contributed photo Ear protectors help medical workers deal with having to wear elastic masks on their faces at all times. Contributed photo Ear protectors help medical workers deal with having to wear elastic masks on their faces at all times.

“Unfortunately, due to arthritis, I can’t sew anymore so I couldn’t make masks, but crocheting seems to actually alleviate the symptoms and I knew I could make the ear protectors.”

Joyce Lambeth, a resident of the Derby community, donated 40 ear protectors to Tammie Benson at the administration office of Richmond FirstHealth and 4 to Nikki McInnis for the pharmacy employees at the hospital yesterday (4/28).

Initially, Joyce saw pictures of ear protectors online followed by seeing pictures of the irritation chronic mask-wearing was causing behind the ears of medical professionals. She immediately began gathering her crocheting materials to contribute to the cause of making ear protectors to donate to local healthcare staff.

Joyce is currently awaiting the delivery of more buttons to continue her charitable crocheting to donate more ear protectors. Many Richmond County citizens have exuded the resilient, supportive spirit consistent with our County during this crisis, and we are so proud and thankful for their acts of kindness.

Have you or someone you know made a contribution to healthcare workers or another charitable effort for Covid-19 front-liners? We would love to share the story! Please email [email protected]

Meghann Lambeth Contributor

Meghann Lambeth is executive director of the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority. Joyce Lambeth is Meghann’s aunt.

