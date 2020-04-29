Stay home and stay strong

We all stress about different things.

Often people tend to think that since you are the counselor, you do not get stressed. Well I am here to tell you that is not exactly true. When I was first told that we would be going to remote learning, I thought it might not be so bad working from home. Little did I know what was about to set in for me. During week one, I went into stress overload. I began to stress about my family, our safety due to this nasty virus, my sophomore who might have to finish out her year online and take several AP exams online, my college freshman who was now home completing her first year of college online, my husband and my mother who are essential workers having to go out into the community every day. I had to remind myself, faith over fear.

I spend the most part of my days worrying about my students at Richmond Early College High School. Are they emotionally and physically okay? Are they eating? Are they scared? Are they getting their work submitted on time? Do they have the resources they need? Are they getting enough sleep? So many things running through my mind. Of course, our staff made it a priority to reach out to the students by doing check-ins via phone, email, live conferences, Zoom sessions, just to offer support. REaCH has a wonderful supportive staff. It just is not the same as a real school day. I want to see these students’ faces and hear their voices. I love having students stop by my office to tell me how their day is going or ask about college and career readiness. I am sure there are some that wish that I would not bug them about their academic and emotional status. I just want to support them and challenge them to never give up on their dreams. The students have no idea what a blessing they are to me.

So now you know that I am a stressor too. To help prevent this stress, I have been reading more, distressing furniture, watching movies, and praying for safety. I have shared a few things with my students regarding managing stress. I have assured them that it is ok to feel anxious, fearful, alone, scared, and afraid. These feelings are normal. I have encouraged them not to give up and reassured them that we are all in this together. I have suggested they check in on their friends and family members, let them know that they love them and appreciate them, and the best thing that they could do during COVID-19, is to stay home. Just a few other things that I suggested to help keep them busy once they are done with their schoolwork might be:

• Make some fun appropriate TikToks, Snapchat a friend, or face time each other for support!

• Exercise is always a good way to reduce stress.

• Read a good book!

• Listen to music.

• Watch a good movie.

In honor of National Stress Awareness month, there is a blog series running on visitrichmondcounty.com that features daily posts contributed by various mental health related professionals in Richmond County in clinical settings, the public school system, and private sectors.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_SandraMcDonald.jpg