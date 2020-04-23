Let’s keep our candle glowing

Have you ever heard the saying “burning the candle at both ends?”

If we let stress take over our lives, we risk burning ourselves out just as the candle would do. We know that being stress free at all times is merely impossible, but there are steps you can take to remove stress from your daily routine. In order to manage our stress, we have to understand and identify what is causing it.

I was overwhelmed when we began remote learning and working from home- how would I manage my time, complete work and manage a one year old? I immediately realized that if I established a daily routine, that overwhelming feeling would subside. Not only has the routine helped me to be productive, it’s also helped my one year old. I get up and continue my day as if it were a regular school day. I know that if taking the time to create a routine has helped my one year old, then it’s bound to help you too!

During these times of uncertainty, a routine can be a lifesaver not only for your physical well-being but also your mental health. Everyday as you make decisions, you are adding stress to your life- no matter how big or minuet your decision is. Once you have established a daily routine, this will reduce the number of decisions that you have to make each day because your day is laid out for you. Granted, every day will not fall into place according to your set routine because life happens.

As a middle school counselor, I asked students during our second week of remote learning, “What is your daily routine?” The students that chose to respond let me know that they were acting as if it were a regular school day — waking up, eating breakfast, getting dressed and beginning their schoolwork. Another student responded that they complete all of their schoolwork first so that they can have the rest of the day to do things they want to do.

I encourage you to create a daily routine to help reduce the stress you carry each day. In return I hope a routine helps you feel better, think more clearly, enjoy time with your loved ones and allows you to have more time for yourself. Self-care is of utmost importance each day, but especially during this time of uncertainty.

Kristin Truett Contributor

Kristin Truett is a counselor at Rockingham Middle School.

