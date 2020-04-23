Instead of losing your mind, find your soul.

Most days I am Ms. Tobi at Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy, where I work as a Behavior Support Specialist but every day I am a mother to my wonderful children, Edie Rae and Gage. Friday, March 13, brought a change for my students, my children and myself that does not need to be described or explained, because we all have felt the sudden impact of COVID-19 on many different levels.

For myself, the immediate change of how we do life was not very different. I usually stay home, I’m not one to visit and I doubt you will ever run into me at Wal-Mart. I have been social distancing for quite some time now. But the greatest challenge thus far is how this new way of life has affected my homes and my children.

You see, I have two homes and two sets of kids. My personal home where I reside with Edie Rae and Gage and then my second home, Ninth Grade Academy, where I live with my other 400 plus kids. In fact, this living arrangement is just the same for most school aged children in Richmond County as they spend more time at school than at home. School becomes your family and I miss my school family, so do my children, especially my daughter, Edie Rae. Thankfully being a parent to Edie Rae and Gage, as well as my own personal life experiences, (if you know us, then you know) has prepared me to be the best Ms. Tobi while I am with my school family; however, sometimes the tables turn.

Until now, I have never had to be Ms. Tobi while at home until this past Friday night. Upon returning from viewing the beautiful light show at the RSHS football field, Edie Rae felt as if she has lost so much of her senior year. Not only does she miss her peers, teachers, and the events that were planned, but she misses the students she worked with for the past two years in the Teacher Cadet program at RSHS. We found ourselves sitting outside in a heavy, realistic conversation about her senior year, The Class of 2020 and all students of Richmond County Schools. As she talked about how “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus was such a hit while she was at LJ Bell and hearing it Friday along with “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley, we decided that she needed to change her perspective.

No, her senior year is not what she expected it to be. In fact, most days aren’t. Days, like most situations, are what you make of them. Yes, proms are fun…sort of. Trips can always be taken to Myrtle Beach with your girls. But not everyone gets to experience a true revolution. My point is this, Edie Rae can and I have no doubt that she will take this experience and pass it along to classrooms full of children. She can teach this era as part of our Nation’s history. Days and times like this cannot be bought like a prom dress. The change, wisdom and courage that COVID-19 has shown her will only add to more of who she is…powerful, informative, and unstoppable, just like all of the employees and educators of RCS have proved to be over the last month. Right now truly is “the climb.”

As far as the boy child is concerned, he keeps me in Ms. Tobi mode. Gage has learned that cutting the grass is a great way to make some extra money this spring. As much as we miss the NBA, we have enjoyed watching throwback games with Magic Johnson, Ray Allen, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to determine who really is the GOAT.

Tracy Chapman sang, “Don’t you know, they’re talkin’ about a revolution and it sounds like a whisper.” Trust me Class of 2020 and to all of the awesome students of RCS, it may be quiet right now but your whispers will be heard.

Instead of losing your mind, find your soul.

In honor of National Stress Awareness month, there is a blog series running on visitrichmondcounty.com that features daily posts contributed by various mental health related professionals in Richmond County in clinical settings, the public school system, and private sectors.

Tobi Long Stewart Contributor

Tobi Long Stewart is a Behavior Specialist at Richmond Senior High Ninth Grade Academy.

