Reach out and stay connected

Sandhills Center manages a provider network of mental health, substance use and intellectual/developmental disabilities services in nine counties in central North Carolina, including Richmond County. In addition to working with providers and consumers of services, we are also rooted in the communities we serve and work with agencies, organizations, schools, churches and other stakeholders to develop resources, programs and events that promote good mental health. Sandhills Center also provides community education opportunities for groups as well as family resources and supports.

Below are a few ways Sandhills Center can help Richmond County residents during this time.

Sandhills Center 24/7 Call Center: 1-800-256-2452

Our helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—it never closes!

If you need to talk with someone when you are feeling anxious, worried or stressed during this time or anytime, you can call our helpline to talk with someone. You can also call for local resources and information including what mental health and substance use providers are available in your community.

Sandhills Center Website: https://www.sandhillscenter.org/

Here you can find a lot of information including regular updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also a provider directory where you can search by county or by mental health concern that you or a loved one might be experiencing.

Sandhills Center has a devoted webpage to local resources regarding COVID-19 for all of the communities we serve: https://www.sandhillscenter.org/covid-19-resources

Access2Care: https://www.sandhillscenteraccess2care.org/

Access2Care offers a self-screening tool. By answering a few questions on how you or a loved one are feeling, appropriate local resources and information will be provided. There are screenings for 12 behavioral health conditions. All screenings are free, confidential, anonymous and evidence-based. Please note: Access2Care screenings are not intended to provide medical advice and should not be considered as a substitute for professional counseling, diagnosis or treatment.

Hope4NC Helpline 24/7: 1-855-587-3463

Hope4NC Helpline connects North Carolinians to mental health and resilience supports that help them cope and build resilience during times of crisis. As part of the state’s recent hurricane recovery efforts, it served over 4,400 people in the most impacted counties, and now it is being made available to everyone in North Carolina’s 100 counties during the COVID-19 crisis.

This initiative is in partnership with all seven of the state’s LME/MCOs [ncdhhs.gov] and REAL Crisis Intervention Inc. in Greenville. Hope4NC is now available 24 hours per day, seven days a week to speak to a live person.

Hope4Healers Helpline 24.7: 1-919-226-2002

Hope4Healers Helpline is an initiative in partnership with the North Carolina Psychological Foundation. It provides mental health and resilience supports for health care professionals, emergency medical specialists, first responders, other staff who work in health care settings and their families throughout the state who are experiencing stress from being on the front lines of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Hope4Healers is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week for people to reach out for support; they will be contacted quickly by a licensed mental health professional for follow-up.

It is important that we all stay connected during this time to support our neighbors, friends, and family—as we are all in this together.

Pamela Munger Contributor

Pamela Munger is the Community Development Specialist for the Sandhills Center.

