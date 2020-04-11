Editorial | Richmond County commissioners acted alone when we needed unity

A vote Monday by the Richmond County Board of Commissioners to change the method of distributing sales tax from per capita to ad valorem caught local municipalities by surprise, and it may bring many surprises down the road.

The commissioners, with virtually no public discussion among themselves, voted unanimously to increase their share of sales tax revenues by as much as 10%, or $675,000, if their projections hold. This move came with the recommendation of the Office of the State Treasurer, and while the full scope of the county’s financial standing after weeks of being pummeled by COVID-19 is not yet known, we are sure the county was justified in doing this.

What we find troubling is the lack of notice to municipalities. “We are all in this together,” the refrain goes as the pandemic has taken hold around the globe, yet county leadership has acted alone in this instance. In so doing, they have missed an opportunity to build unity in the response to the crisis.

We are left wondering if the municipalities would have been informed at all, were it not for a member of our newspaper being in the room when the decision was made.

City officials have only just begun to adjust to this new landscape. What we know from Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump, who made his feelings clear in emails to County Manager Bryan Land and to the Rockingham City Council, is that this has done significant damage to the relationship between the county and at least one municipality.

“It is Rockingham’s belief that it is not an absorption of additional service issue but as a direct result of mismanagement of county tax dollars, poor budgeting decisions, lack of accurate evaluation of long term spending consequences, failure to keep county spending in line with the tax base, etc,” Crump said in an email to the Rockingham City Council.

The county and City of Rockingham are also at odds over the nature of two major budget items: the new 9-1-1 Center, which required the county to take on seven new salaries from Rockingham and Hamlet, and these two cities relinquishing code enforcement duties on significant areas which are now the responsibility of the county.

Land said that the change in sales tax distribution is part of an attempt to recoup losses from these expenses, which he framed as being dumped on the county unfairly. While Crump argues that in fact these actions were done in response to actions by the county.

Crump said that his initial review has found that the loss of sales tax revenue could force Rockingham to raise taxes on its residents, and could force limiting access to recreation to only municipal residents. Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton said the change will force the city to amend a nearly finalized budget.

The county cannot be blamed for this new challenge coming just as the fiscal year comes to a close, but finding out that this switch to ad valorem was on the table when the first tremors of this economic crisis were brewing in mid-March would have been better than finding out on Monday — from a reporter asking for comment, no less.

What we hope to see is a move towards reconciliation between the municipalities and the county. Crump does not speak for all of the municipalities, but his assessment that the revenue they stand to lose will mean much more to those municipalities with smaller budgets than Rockingham is fair.

If we’re going to survive this crisis, which may only lift when a vaccine is produced 18 months from now, we have to remember: “We’re all in this together.”

