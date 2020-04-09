Opinion | Community colleges live up to their name during pandemic

As our brave, compassionate health care workers and first responders meet the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must all do our part to help. That means staying at home, looking after one another, and practicing social distancing, of course, but it also means pitching in where we can to support and protect those on the front lines.

North Carolina’s 58 community colleges have lived up to their name in the past couple of weeks, donating tens of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment – masks, gloves, gowns and shields – to local hospitals and county emergency agencies. College staff across the state gathered up supplies from health care and EMS programs in an unprecedented mobilization to bolster our health care system. Several colleges have also loaned or donated vital ventilators to hospitals to care for the critically ill.

This is only the beginning. Community colleges are committed to providing solutions to this unfolding crisis in the days and months to come.

First, our colleges are doing what they do best: educating our future workforce in North Carolina. We have moved to an online format for most classes, meeting substantial challenges many of our students face with such a change. Some colleges have been able to loan computers to students, or install “drive-in” WiFi in their parking lots to offer free internet access to the community. Shifting to online instruction has been a huge undertaking, and I am so proud of our faculty and staff for the work they’ve done under tremendous pressure.

Some hands-on workforce classes that can’t be conducted online have been suspended temporarily and will continue at a later date. Our pledge to our students is that they will be able to finish their courses, whenever we can get face-to-face classes up and running again.

At the request of state and local authorities, we have continued training for critical public health and public safety classes — using safe practices. We have many nurses and emergency responders who are about to graduate and move straight to jobs on the front lines. In 2019, community colleges in North Carolina educated 20,809 nursing and nurse aide students and 26,395 first responders. We will continue with this all-important mission.

We also know that we are not only faced with a public health crisis but also with an uncertain economic future. We all hope this is a short-term setback, but at this point, nobody knows the duration and severity of economic fallout.

Small businesses in North Carolina are at risk in this climate. In the past few weeks, the community college system’s Small Business Center Network has helped local businesses stay afloat. Through webinars and one-on-one counseling, the centers have advised business owners on filing loan applications, negotiating with creditors, pursuing sources of support and handling marketing, online sales and supply chain management.

Many colleges are also serving the needs of newly unemployed individuals, offering low-cost, short-term online courses for those who need to retool for future jobs. One college developed a series of short courses specifically for those affected by COVID-19. The $5 courses include how to homeschool children in math, how to update a resume and how to upgrade computer skills.

For those who have lost jobs in the past month, we want you to know that we are here to help and we will be here for you through good times and bad. The 700,000 citizens who attend North Carolina’s community colleges every year know we are in their corner.

When this difficult time has passed, I believe we will emerge stronger. We will have a renewed faith in our ability to pull together, to help our neighbors and to rely on our community. We will recover.

Peter Hans is president of the NC Community College System.