We are not saving the world – but you can.

I think that’s the message that needs to be repeated over and over again. You can save the world – literally, and all you have to do is stay inside. It’s not that hard … really.

Readers from throughout the area have been telling us how they are staying informed and entertained while remaining within the confines of their homes. From puzzles to picture taking, lawn care to creative cooking, many understand that the sacrifice they are making today could very well be our communities’ salvation tomorrow.

Like many of you I hear the naysayers. They ridiculously call this less dangerous than the flu or point out that the majority of those afflicted live in more densely populated cities.

Here’s the thing. In today’s world, where commuting for work is the norm rather than the exception, where families interact, where the one person who flew from NYC to Omaha shakes hands with the person from Idaho, who had lunch with your cousin in Colorado, who flew to see you for your birthday in Charlotte and you returned home to Rockingham, you can be “patient zero” in your community.

And sadly enough, that’s exactly what’s happening.

People are dying by the thousands ladies and gentleman. And those of you who are just “going out for a drive” or using Walmart as your social gathering center aren’t brave in the eye of a storm, you are the storm.

“Imagine,” a physician at our hospital told me, “that this is a hurricane and right now we are feeling the very outer rings of the storm. Maybe a little wind, a sprinkle or two… possibly a little hail and we think, ‘this isn’t so bad.’”

But the rings do not reflect the full fury of what’s coming and, due to inexplicable incompetence in driving our health care response from our nation’s leadership, the eye of the storm will be upon us before we are prepared to shelter and, when we do, it very possibly may be too late.

That’s why I’m concerned, not just for those who may lose their lives, but for those who won’t but must still endure.

Like virtually every business in the nation, this newspaper is hurting. Gone are the bulk of our advertising customers; closed by state order or holding on by their fingertips to keep the doors open. It’s like a slow, drawn out Band-Aid pull, hair by hair we are feeling the effects.

In order to continue serving our communities, we made some difficult decisions. In some cases, employees have had hours reduced or their position eliminated. We reduced print publishing days in order to reduce our greatest expense, personnel and paper. But we always have understood our mission is to be your voice, your eyes and ears and we take our mission of providing you the most up-to-date information possible which we are providing three days a week through our digital e-edition.

We are not saving the world, we get that. But this newspaper, and newspapers throughout the world, are an integral information source for the majority of people within the communities they serve.

How do I know that? Because I’ve been one of the ones answering phones and speaking with our subscribers; wonderful, dedicated readers who have for the most part, been incredibly understanding.

Some tell me that they’ve been subscribers for decades. Others remarked how they had just begun our partnership and looked forward to the day when life returns to some sense or normality. All were passionate and I wish those who love to mimic the refrain that “newspapers are dead” could have heard their voices.

Today, and every day for the next several months, we will be awakening to a world unlike anything we’ve ever witnessed. Each morning I come to work understanding that my newspaper is not changing the world, but aware that you, by your willingness to isolate today for a stronger tomorrow, can.

