Meal ideas from your pantry

Hopefully by now your freezers and pantries are full as we head into the month-long stay-in-place order. Although we are allowed to shop for essentials like groceries, exposure to others needs to be limited as much as possible.

The CDC, FDA and USDA are not aware of any reports at this time that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging. Current evidence shows the biggest risk of transmission of COVID-19 is being around individuals who are symptomatic (and to a lesser extent, infected but not showing symptoms.) Food businesses should be following employee health policies and local health department recommendations to keep these individuals home.

In normal times, you should plan to stock your pantry and freezer for three months to prevent food waste, money loss, and pests. This does not mean that foods won’t last longer than three months. We all have that canned food that has been in their pantry for three years or even longer!

Shelf-stable foods like canned goods dried pastas and grains have a best buy date that quality is guaranteed by, but is safe to eat past that date as long as the food packaging has not been damaged. Freezer foods are safe for a while as long as they don’t unfreeze and refreeze. How long frozen food maintains quality depends on the food.

There are websites such as Fridge to Table and SuperCook that can help use up ingredients. Below are a few recipe ideas for cooking down your pantry.

Mediterranean pasta salad

Just boil a box of pasta, drain it, and add a can of diced tomatoes, a can of sliced black olives, a can of chickpeas, and some Italian dressing (or olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper).

Personal “Pizzas”

Take a bagel, English muffin, or piece of bread, load it with all the toppings you’d use on a pizza, and bake it in the oven for 7-8 minutes. Delicious and easy (even easier if you have a toaster oven.)

Fried Rice

Sauté thawed frozen mixed vegetables in olive oil (or other oil). Stir in cooked rice and soy sauce and cook, stirring, until warm and sizzling. Optional: Add minced garlic to the vegetables and scrambled eggs.

Chili-Style Beans and Rice

Simmer rinsed kidney or pinto beans and a can of diced tomatoes (until tender and saucy. Serve over brown rice, other grains, or potatoes. Optional: Add a teaspoon of chili powder to the beans and tomatoes.

N.C. Cooperative Extension of Richmond County’s goal is to provide the residents of the community with research-based knowledge. For more information on food safety, health, wellness, and nutrition please contact the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Janice Roberts, MS at [email protected]

Janice Roberts Extension at Your Service

Janice Roberts is the family and consumer science agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.

