Column | Listen to the experts: Stay home

I’m not exactly sure how anything can be more clear. STAY HOME!

Do not go to the grocery store because you’re down to only chunky peanut butter at home.

Do not get out and play a quick pick-up game on the basketball court.

Do nut decide that your church is impervious to the COVID-19 virus because God will protect you. God is protecting you … he’s telling you to use common sense and STAY HOME!

I remember my parents telling me the stories about rationing flour and sugar. About gas shortages and automobile manufacturers building airplanes. There was “Rosie the Riveter” and people blacked out their windows at night to keep the entire neighborhood safe from enemy bombing runs.

We shop at Walmart, stockpiling and hoarding meat and milk as if our dietary tract can take that much dairy. We congregate on neighbor’s lawns, our children playing soccer and gang tackling one another because, evidently, we are impervious to a virus that is killing people at unprecedented rates.

STAY HOME!

The Governor of North Carolina not only agrees, but now mandates to all not working in essential businesses, STAY HOME!

What businesses are essential? Grocery and pharmacy, medical and service stations, media and laundry services, veterinary and hospitality. Otherwise, according to our government, STAY HOME!

Do not invite your best friends over for “card night” or to see your latest vacation slides (do they even make slides anymore?).

Do not work out at your 24-hour gym because you think healthy people can’t get eick.

Do not decide this is the perfect time for a blind date or a family reunion.

Do not take all of the antiseptic products or hoard life-saving masks that are the lifeblood of our medical community.

Do thank those young men and women behind the various service counters who are there because you just can’t live with chunky peanut butter.

Do take a little extra time to take in the gories that God has provided; the flowers coming into bloom and the fragrance floating through the air.

Do buy gift cards from local eateries in hopes this small payment can keep them financially viable and then, when you get that to-go order, tip them as if you were sitting at one of their tables.

Do ask yourself, how can I help instead of how much can I hoard.

Check with Richmond County Aging Services or your local food banks to see what they need. A couple quick calls told me that all that toilet paper and paper towels you are hoarding is the same stuff our seniors desperately need. That milk can keep our children healthy, that hand sanitizer can keep your neighbor alive.

In the coming days and weeks ahead, we hope to tell you about people who have banded together to become stronger. In the coming weeks and months, we hope to write about neighbors helping neighbors, despite political affiliation age or skin color. In the coming days and weeks ahead we are going to write about how businesses and people who may have been overwhelmed have overcome.

In the meantime … STAY HOME!

Brian Bloom Regional Publisher

Reach Brian Bloom at [email protected] or 910-817-2667 extension 2742.

