It’s trying times for the journalism industry, but we will survive

“Were it left to m e to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate for a moment to prefer the latter.”

Thomas Jefferson

The past four years has been an unprecedented time for journalists – a time where we found ourselves faced with a challenge we’ve never faced before. I started my career in this industry while still in my 20s – a young, eager and broke college graduate who realized that if he didn’t want to spend his life working in a commercial kitchen, he better find a job using his other skill – the ability to write in a way that both informed and entertained.

And since the major publishing houses weren’t exactly beating a path to my door, the obvious choice was newspapers. I earned myself a reporter position at a little weekly, and as they say, the rest is history.

Over the years, I’ve watched the industry face many challenges, and then adapt and overcome them.

The first one that challenged and forced change in journalism was when the world went digital.

Moth-balling my IBM Selectric brought a tear to my eye. Seeing what we could do with computers brought a glean.

No longer did you need the expensive typesetting machines, and the people to run them, to create a newspaper. Instead of having a team of writers, photographers and production people stripping and pasting waxed copy onto a life-size master page on light-tables that filled a large room, the entire paper could be created on a TV monitor by one person.

The essential darkroom, where dozens of rolls of film each week was processed and huge negatives of pages were touched up, was replaced by a TV monitor.

It was the computer age that also dealt the next major blow to the industry, by changing the way one man’s junk became another man’s treasure. Craig’s List killed the newspaper classifieds pages, a previously huge revenue stream that once gone, sent many a paper belly-up. Those old enough remember when the classified section was the marketplace for everything – new and used. From finding a neighborhood kid to shovel the driveway in winter, to buying a well-kept but no longer needed 12-gauge for pheasant season, people bought and used the paper.

Through it all, the industry adapted and survived.

Now my beloved Fourth Estate is being assailed again, and it’s not a technological or market-driven assault – it’s personal and is aimed at the very heart of the industry – its credibility. Journalists are used to having those we expose fight back. We know the truth hurts. But we never thought the guilty could convince the public we were bad guys for doing our job.

We are the watchdogs of society. That is our duty. And we take that role very seriously.

So when folks ask me my opinion on candidates and issues, it’s become very hard not to speak, nay, shout, the outrage I have inside. In my life, I saw Richard Nixon resign and Gerald Ford tell Congress that the nightmare was over. I felt Jimmy Carter’s pain over a failed rescue attempt and heard Ronald Reagan wax nostalgic about the good old days. I saw George H.W. Bush deliver the eulogy for the Soviet bloc, and Bill Clinton comfort the survivors of Timothy McVeigh’s madness in Oklahoma City. I saw George W. Bush struggle to understand September 11, 2001, and I saw Barack Obama sing “Amazing Grace” in the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

These have been the presidents in my life, and none were perfect – but they tried. They tried to be the best they could, and when facing the American public, knew that they had a duty to present themselves as the best our country had to offer.

So man-up America, the fight is on. And it’s our souls at stake.

And in the end, the media will survive, and journalism will be the victor. But I feel for all the casualties thus far and for those yet to come.

Robert Leininger Editor

Contact Robert Leininger at [email protected]

