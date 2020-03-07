Good news, bad news

C Thumbs up to the men and women who put in their name for consideration in Tuesday’s 2020 primary. Whether it be Republican or Democrat, Independent or unaffiliated, it takes courage, dedication and drive to run for public office.

This nation’s electoral process is not perfect. We are a country with a long history of both voter intimidation and ambivalence towards the utility of voting. Today, during one of the most tumultuous political eras in history, only 29 percent of Richmond County registered voters took the time to go to the polls. It’s our hope, as the national candidates come more into focus and local issues are better defined, that number will substantially rise for the general election in November.

C Thumbs up to the Richmond Community Theatre Board for opening the theater’s doors and expanding their public entertainment offerings.

As one of North Carolina’s longest running community theaters, the board recognizes that the historic venue needs to be reintroduced to a broader audience. Hosting improv nights, as they have recently, and events like concerts and film offerings, like the Daily Journal’s own Classic Film Series that begins Saturday night, are each positive steps that can only grow the theater’s profile.

Too often Richmond County entertainment dollars leak north to Moore County, west to Mecklenburg or elsewhere. It’s small venues like the theater being willing to try new things that can keep people home. We commend them for their vision.

D Thumbs down to the too many local businesses that refused to promote the Classic Film Series and, according to their local management, refuse any postings in their businesses and windows.

We get it – a lot of area service clubs, charities, churches and school groups seek inexpensive options to market their upcoming events. And we understand windows and walls can be cluttered by too many posters. Yet we believe we should celebrate the varied opportunities for entertainment and promote what can be found within our community and our county.

Richmond County needs to keep their dollars home to support local clubs, charities and retailers. If providing space for a poster gives their customers more reasons to spend at home, all of the county will benefit.

C Thumbs up to the extraordinary efforts and vision of Richmond County Schools and their partnership with United Way of Richmond County in building a courtyard for students with special needs.

According to Director of the Exceptional Children’s Program Dr. Amber Watkins, students who transitioned from the now-closed Cordova School no longer had the same recreational opportunities. This courtyard, complete with picnic tables and a swing to accommodate wheelchairs, provides students an area to socialize and congregate.

C Thumbs up to the new sculptures that now accent the area across from the Hamlet City Lake. Designed by UNC Pembroke professor Adam Walls, the pieces were purchased by Kay Cavendish and Tim Nevinger of the National Railroad Museum Board of Directors.

The couple purchased the pieces in hopes of adding some “color and culture” to Hamlet, with the city’s blessing, and will soon add a seating area and more parking, as well as some landscaping, to encourage the public to spend quality time there.

C Thumbs up to the local and state officials working to bring a Local Reentry Council to Richmond County which will work to ease the transition from incarceration back into society.

Local Reentry Councils began in 2010 as a means of identifying service gaps, developing a network of resources and service providers and identifying funding to support local reentry initiatives.

Utilizing resources such as the county correctional system and community college, the plan is to provide those getting out of prison the resources to be clothed, housed, fed and the possibility to be educated and employed. Similar operations in other North Carolina counties have proven to reduce recidivism and provided opportunities to integrate back to society.