Opinion | Trump has long shown contempt for the south

“Dumb Southerner.” Is that what President Trump thinks of us? It’s what he seems to think of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to author and journalist Bob Woodward. Woodward has built a half century career on scrupulous sourcing, and on page 216 of “Fear: Trump In The White House,” published last year, Trump makes fun of Sessions’ southern accent, applying that moniker to him, along with “idiot,” and “mentally retarded.”

It’s not just Woodward’s sources about Trump and Southerners. Consider former New York Post deputy editor Jeane MacIntosh. In 1997, while married to second wife Marla Maples, Mr. Trump compared his Georgia in-laws to TV’s “Beverly Hillbillies.” “That’s exactly her family, except they came to New York city,” Trump told MacIntosh. Ms. MacIntosh noted Mr. Trump assumed a fake Southern accent in mimicking his former mother-in-law, and described his then-wife as constantly surrounded “by an entourage of dumb Southerners.”

Mr. Sessions, however, seems determined to embody the stereotype. Never mind his berating in the Oval Office by President Trump in 2017, which Sessions described as the “most humiliating experience in [my] decades of public life.” In seeking a return to his Alabama US Senate seat, Sessions told Fox’s Tucker Carlson, “No Senator will be more effective in advancing the president’s agenda than I will be.”

Well, one can just imagine Sessions, like Kevin Bacon’s fraternity pledge role in “Animal House,” bent over — posterior exposed — shouting: “Thank you, sir, may I have another?!” as the senior brother (guess who) gleefully whacks away with a rather large paddle.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, meanwhile, is gleefully whacking away at another southern trademark: the well-mannered Southern gentleman; ever courtly, especially with regard to women. With the president at his side at a Louisiana rally the other day, Kennedy simply shredded his dignity in a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the current impeachment inquiry. “I don’t mean any disrespect,” he screeched, “but, it must suck to be that dumb!” Indeed it must, Senator. I can imagine the lady simply let it pass with her usual aplomb.

South of the Mason-Dixon line, we control some 160 electoral votes. Maybe enough not-so-dumb Southerners can keep Trump’s “city slicker” hands off of them.

Douglas Smith is a writer based in Rockingham.

