Something happened at The Laurinburg Exchange office last Saturday, something that put a period on an era and draped a cloak of sadness over the hearts of those who work here.

Althea Simpson, a long-time general manager of The Exchange and briefly of the Richmond County Daily Journal and Anson Record, cleaned out her office.

It’s been weeks since she occupied that space, instead spending that time at home battling health issues that kept her from returning to the now decades-long career she loved. It’s a career that, as far as I know, extended from Clinton to Wilson to Laurinburg — perhaps further. During those years, Althea has done it all, from writing to selling to managing to … well, everything.

But perhaps the characteristic that will be most missed for all of us here will be the fact that she has always had a quiet, calming effect on the office. When Althea was in the building, we knew “mom” would take care of things. And she sure loves to laugh.

But don’t make the mistake of thinking she was an easy pushover. Althea could be tough, and when necessary, she could work magic on the phone when making a sales pitch. She knows her stuff.

During those weeks she was away, the rest of the staff was reminded daily of her absence. Her closed and locked office door spoke loudly about the hole she had left. It also made each one of us work just a little harder to pick up the slack and make her proud of the product we were creating each day. And when challenging situations or tough questions would come along, it was common for us to take a moment and think, “What would Althea do?”

So even when she wasn’t here, she was with us.

Let’s not, however, file this away as something that has ended. For Althea, it is a well-deserved new start.

Early this summer, she bought and moved into a new Laurinburg home. For months she talked about that, dreaming of the chance to spread out and even get restarted on her hobby of creating pottery items in an outbuilding that “is just perfect for it.”

Althea spoke often about having a get-together out at the new place, and I imagine she might still hope to do that — because if there is anything that she loves more than her career in newspapers, it’s her family. That family not only includes relatives that may be scattered between Laurinburg, Wilson, Ohio, South Carolina and even Australia, but also those who have and still work with The Laurinburg Exchange.

She took the time to talk with and get to know each of us and our families. That was important to her. And she was proud to share stories about her own family with each of us.

Wait … did I say Australia? Yes. Many don’t know that part of Althea’s family, including her mother, is from The Land Down Under. And she could paint a picture of her ancestor’s homeland that made many of us yearn to go.

For a while now, we have all prayed for Althea’s health to improve — and it has — to the point that she could return to her office, even on a part-time basis. But the plug was pulled on that idea recently, and we can all understand. Althea has given her all to a career that she should look back on with pride. Now it’s time to give her all to herself.

But we’re not saying good-bye to our boss, mentor and friend. We expect to be seeing Althea now and then — and we’re putting together a special, community “Thank You Althea Day” on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. here at The Exchange offices. We hope y’all will plan to take a moment to stop by and say hello as we wish Althea well on her next chapter in life.

Until then, and after, she will remain in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.