Opinion | Poisonous NCGA could spell bad news on Medicaid

State lawmakers returned to Raleigh this week after a 10-day break. They will not be there long. Republican Sen. Phil Berger, head of the state Senate, intends for his chamber to wrap up the session by Halloween, and the state House is expected to follow suit around the same time frame. This session was supposed to end in July. But despite stretching nine months, it is one that will leave many North Carolinians deeply disappointed — and as vulnerable as ever.

The Republican-led General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper could not pass the main budget bill and have instead approved smaller spending bills that keep the lights on and make sure state employees are paid.

The major piece of unfinished business is expansion of the federal Medicaid program. Estimates say this move would extend life-saving health care coverage to more than a half-million state residents who do not currently qualify for Medicaid. This would include low-income residents and the working poor. Cooper made Medicaid expansion, as well as better pay for teachers, a condition of signing a budget; the GOP stood fast, Cooper vetoed and nothing has happened.

Or at least nothing that would serve people of this state. Instead of compromise, we got shenanigans. On 9/11, Republicans executed a sneaky vote to override Cooper’s veto in the House during the 8:30 a.m. session. Democrats say they had been led to believe there would be no votes taken in the morning, and Republican Rep. David Lewis, the House rules chairman from Harnett County, told a WRAL News reporter the previous day there would be no votes at 8:30. Most Democrats were absent during that session and the chamber was half-empty when Republicans voted 55-9 to override Cooper. Rep. John Szoka, the lone Republican in Cumberland’s delegation, voted with his GOP colleagues.

The action was reminiscent of the 2005 vote where Democrats used similar trickery to pass a vote approving the state lottery. But two wrongs don’t make a right. State residents do not want games. They want action, particularly on an issue where their basic health is at stake.

The surprise vote had no practical, immediate effect because the Senate by a very narrow margin has enough Democrats loyal to either Cooper or expansion to sustain his veto. The surprise vote did have the effect of adding more poison to the already nasty and divisive atmosphere in the General Assembly, which that body needed like a hole in the head. Trust is now likely non-existent.

Meanwhile, North Carolina finds itself on an increasingly less-populated island of holdouts on Medicaid expansion, according to data provided by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Thirty-three states and D.C. have approved expansion, and in the 2018 election, three more states voted for it. The 14 holdouts are mostly in the South, a region where many politicians remain resolutely hostile to President Obama, whose Affordable Care Act authorized the expansion in the first place.

One thing those lawmakers and state residents should keep in mind: We are already paying for Medicaid expansion, to the tune of $8.3 billion in federal taxes since the expansion went into effect in 2014, according to a report funded by the Cone Health Foundation and the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. It’s just that the people benefiting from the expansion live in other states.

That makes no sense for our state, especially considering that the federal government will pick up the tab for 90 percent of the costs of expansion. Then too, Medicaid expansion is the quickest way to give a financial boost to rural hospitals, which are struggling to keep their doors open despite serving a population in desperate need of access to medical services.

If this session ends in inaction on Medicaid expansion as predicted, we can only hope the next session will have better news for our state.

