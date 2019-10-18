Letter | Memories of youth at Richmond Senior High

To the editor:

A recent, rare stop by Richmond Senior High jogged my memory to the day in 1974 when a flat tire had me checking in late at that reception desk. The jaundiced, skeptical looks (“That’s real original, kid!”) soon found me indignantly pushing the tire through that lobby.

Ah, those carefree days of the early ’70s. No school uniforms – just whatever passed muster with our eagle-eyed mothers. Any ol’ jalopy was fine to drive, filled with 32-cent gasoline. There were similarities to present times. America was still involved in an “endless” war; impeaching the president was a topic of serious discussion.

Recently, that 1974 class met for our 45th reunion. RSH’s second graduating class spent frosh and sophomore years at former, smaller high schools before finishing at the “new school”. If you like the Raiders, and that legendary green & gold, thank a kid who graduated in 1973, ‘74, or ‘75 – we voted from choices of mascots and color schemes just before RSH opened. You could have been a War Eagle!

Some 635 graduated our year. About 600 of them passed up this reunion, but the rest of us had fun catching up and reminiscing. Keith and I shared most of the same early grades, finding mischief in our Skyline Terrace area and at summer church camps. He is in Virginia, now, and is well-versed in the life and works of Norman Rockwell.

Phillip and I and another pal, Bob — long gone from here — slipped away from L. J. Bell one Spring afternoon in 1963 to explore the nooks and crannies of Rockingham High’s gym. What fun when Bob’s high-pitched “Cheetah” laugh provoked the ire of a 6th period boys’ phys ed class!

Catching up with Jeff was especially memorable. He was, probably, the “runt” of the class. As 6th grade band students, Jeff, Tim, and I occupied the last chairs of the clarinet section. Jeff’s and Tim’s shenanigans usually embroiled me, so be assured that not much “clarineting” was happening at the end of that row!

Much like the skinny, hapless “Mac” of those old comic book Charles Atlas ads, Jeff attracted more than a little unwanted attention through school. The Marine Corps became his “Charles Atlas”. Jeff had grown a few inches and bulked some well-proportioned pounds. After 22 years with the Corps, he’s “Gunny” Jeff, now.

Incredibly, he had once been reported deceased, and appeared on the class’s memorial board for some past reunions. “I tried to get them to tell me how I died”, Jeff chuckled, “hopefully something heroic, like rescuing a puppy!”

It was the sense of humor that I remembered. Jeff didn’t need an “Atlas” program for that.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham