Trump mess is a result of voting — so vote

To the editor:

There is nothing more sacrosanct in our system of government — on any level — than an election. Who gets to extend, or curb, our freedoms? You may have spent first grade with the town council member who now approves both the local taxes you owe and the leash ordinance that restricts your dog. The business owner you pass in the grocery aisle may become the state representative who decides between quality universities and tax breaks. Someone from a faraway state, whom you only know from TV ads, may set foreign policies that could send you, or a loved one, to war.

I can’t imagine shirking the opportunity to cast an informed ballot in any election to help decide who becomes the “deciders.” Participation in local, odd-year elections is abysmally small, perhaps 20% or less. Individual voters often wield a lot of influence in those contests. Even higher profile presidential tilts draw only a tepid 60% of eligible voters.

Few things should be more difficult than setting aside an election. Those of us in NC’s 9th congressional district just lost one-third of our House participation in the 116th Congress. Our November 2018 result may have been overturned for valid reasons, but a wasted election only breeds cynicism and apathy.

Impeaching President Trump now fills our national political discourse. As we are currently reminded, impeachment is one thing — conviction and removal from office is quite another. Removing a president would, in essence, overturn an election. That should give us pause. Even as he falls so painfully short of standards set by nearly every predecessor, we should remember that enough of our fellow citizens voted to open the White House to this president.

As usual, we can look to the Constitution’s framers for sound guidance. They could have set a difficult bar for impeachment by the House. They didn’t. A simple majority vote will do it. Clearly, the founders welcomed open, even robust, debate in Congress about a president’s fitness and possible misbehavior, including ample room for defining impeachment grounds.

In providing a Senate trial, and requiring at least a two-thirds vote for conviction, however, it is intentionally difficult to remove a president through impeachment. In short, we get no easy out from the consequences of our elections — nor should we.

Do your “impeaching” and “convicting” at the polls. And don’t snooze through those 2019 local elections that are upon us.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham