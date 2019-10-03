FRANCIS MARSHALL LITTON

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Francis Marshall Litton, son of the late Brice & Elnora Litton, was born October 13, 1950 in High Point, NC.

He attended Paragon School and was employed at Anson Hospital for many years.

Francis was preceded in death by Bill Litton, Bill Perkins, Virginia Litton, Marshall and Tommy Litton.

Francis leaves to cherish his wife of 23 years Carolyn Cooper Litton, children Paula Walker and Hope Phifer (Randy) two brothers Jimmy Litton (Dixie) and David Litton (Rita), one sister Penny Perkins, eight grand children, eleven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

There will be a family hour from 4 – 5pm followed by a funeral service from 5 – 6pm on Fri. Oct. 4, 2019 at Nebo Wesleyan Church, Rockingham.

McNeill Funeral Home is serving the Litton family.