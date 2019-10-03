Letter | What would you do to go viral?

To the editor:

Back on the East African Serengeti, this would have been an easy call for ol’ Leo. That’s only a guess at the lion’s name — stereotypical, sure — but lions rarely complain about such things. Besides, it fits. A few days ago, however, a young woman slipped past the barricade at the Bronx Zoo’s African plains exhibit, deliberately coming face to face with a male lion that, for all appearances, was out for a morning stroll.

Now, once upon a time, in his ancestral (if not actual) past, Leo would have turned her Instagram-op into his mid-day snack op. If Leo is anywhere close to average, he is about 350 – 400 ponds of rippling muscle, teeth, and claws that can leap and move out at 50 mph bursts. The claws are approximately an inch-and-a-half in length; those canine teeth probably measure around three inches. Leo’s visitor did not appear cut from, say, the 1988 Jackie Joyner Kersee mold, so it would have been a quick nosh.

The woman even appeared to do a little dance in front of Leo. Off camera, behind some boulders, Leo’s buddies were enjoying the rare break from daily routine – poking a little feline ribbing. “Hey, Leo! Are you gonna take that?” and, “Gee, that head would sure look great on your den wall!” Discerning viewers could practically read the “thought bubble” behind Leo’s intelligent eyes: “Seriously, lady, I came out of my comfy den today for this?!”and, “Maybe you’re looking for the petting zoo. Trust me … this ain’t it!”

But Leo was having none of it. And who could blame him? The Bronx Zoo may not exactly offer him the “Born Free” life: running his own pride, sunning on the savanna, chasing down a zebra or an impala, entertaining an occasional intrepid Maasai warrior. But with regular, dependable meals, a nice den, good (four-legged) company, and no pesky trophy hunters — the kind with much more money than brains — life’s pretty good. Those retirement years sure will be a lot softer!

Ol’ Leo’s a trouper, and a good showman. He only responded with some brief agitation, even letting out a roar. He learned well in “Zoo 101” — just give ‘em a dose of what they want.

Finally, with a shrug of his maned shoulders, Leo turned away. The dismissive shake of his leonine head seemed to say it: “Nothing this stupid could be very tasty!”

Douglas Smith

Rockingham