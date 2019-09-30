Letter | Baseball is not for the faint of heart

To the editor:

Popping awake in the wee early hours this past Wednesday, and not quickly drifting back off to the land of Nod, I began exploring the SiriusXM radio dial. Let’s see, on channel 111 “Dr. Laura” Schlessinger was barking at another parent whining about a child still living at home at age thirty-something. Someone on a political talk channel was squawking about Trump. Jack Benny was bickering with raspy-voiced sidekick “Rochester” on the radio oldies offering.

On the major league baseball channels, though, I found not one, but two, games still in progress, well into extra innings. You gotta love the clock-defying sport. In theory, a game can go on, ad infinitum, and the Giants, Rockies, Diamondbacks, and Cardinals were grinding away at both the “ad” and the “infinitum.” The Rockies outlasted the Giants in 16 innings; but it took 19 frames for the D’backs to deny the Cards a badly-needed win.

In the long “extras,” pitching rotations typically are shuffled and exhausted; batting averages take a dive for guys going, say, 0-for-6; shortstops sometimes become pitchers; managers squirm; disorder reigns, and I love it. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina squatted behind the plate for 273 pitches from 11 hurlers. At age 37. Whew!

Robin and I watched the Braves and Cards take a scoreless tie into extra innings one evening in May, 1997, at Turner Field. St. Louis’s Alan Benes lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the 9th, and Greg Maddux battled to keep the Cardinals scoreless. The Braves finally eked a 1 – 0 win in the 13th, but, gee, it ended too soon! I bonded with another fan, nearby, who appreciated a good pitching duel, too. We laughed at timid souls who grew bored and began slithering away in the 6th and 7th innings.

Stationed in Germany in 1975, I pulled CQ duty the evening of that World Series’ famous game 6. Time differences had me headed for breakfast just as Boston’s Carlton Fisk ended the 12-inning thriller on a home run.

The Boston Braves and Brooklyn Robins (pre-Dodgers) set the major league record for most innings on May 1, 1920 with a 26-inning contest that stopped, due to darkness, in a 1 – 1 tie. The descriptive purple sports prose of the New York Times’ May 2 game account is a gem: “When darkness drew its mantle over the scene, forbidding further battling, both teams were … interlocked in a death clutch and each praying for just one more inning …”

Incredibly, opposing pitchers Leon Cadore and Joe Oeschger each twirled complete games. Years later, Oeschger observed about his times: “If a pitcher couldn’t go the distance he soon found himself some other form of occupation.”

Take that, you pitch-count weenies!

Douglas Smith

Rockingham