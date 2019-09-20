Letter | The early days of mass media

To the editor:

There were real concerns about television, even in its infancy. Some five years into the advent of commercial television, during June, 1951, under the byline of writer Jack Gould, the New York Times published a seven part examination of television’s effects on the viewing public. We’re still coming to grips with the medium, even in the internet age.

Not surprisingly, most US educators were critical of then-current television programming. Many favored reserving special channels for non-commercial, educational purposes. Indeed, this was a focal point for the Federal Communications Commission in 1951 as they sought to apportion limited air space between commercial applicants and educational interests. The president of the City College of New York seemed to sum up a prevailing attitude: commercial TV dominance “would … probably have an undesirable effect upon our culture.” It would be another 16 years before the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was founded.

School officials nationwide reported mixed reviews about TV’s effects on their young charges. Many noted few significantly adverse effects. While not every home had a television, that number was shrinking daily. In homes where kids became “unduly attentive” to TV, many school officials believed, if a bit naively, that parental supervision was “quickly re-asserted.”

Some child study experts considered TV a “menace” to children’s psychological life. Dr. Frederic Wertham warned against the influence of mass media on children; too many of them “confuse violence with strength.” A Chicago study described TV fostering a somewhat larger vocabulary in students, but deplored an “over-identification” with (popular TV puppet) Howdy Doody and (cowboy character) Hopalpong Cassidy. Too many students, also, were arriving at school with “TV hangovers.”

In the political world, President Truman was among many public figures who considered television essential in modern political life. Politicians, it was already believed, could no longer afford to ignore TV. Even in 1951, the question was asked: must the politician of tomorrow become an “actor” with a premium on personality over competence?

Truman, however, was among leaders who looked askance at televising sessions of Congress. House Speaker Sam Rayburn bluntly declared, “Televise … the House? Hell, no! Not while I’m around here!” CSPAN’s cameras remained at bay another 28 years.

One of Gould’s anecdotes seemed revealing of modern times. In a New Jersey divorce court, a husband estranged from his wife and children said he might be interested in returning home if he had something to “amuse” him — “such as a television.”

Amusing … if a bit sad.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham