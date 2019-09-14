Please accept this as my introduction; my preamble to what I hope will evolve into an open dialogue. My name is Brian Bloom and by title I am the newly-named regional publisher of the Richmond County Daily Journal.

I’m Iowan by birth and a Carolinian by choice — please forgive my Hawkeye banner that will furl from my porch. Old allegiances die hard and I fear I shall forever bleed the old gold and black whose sports teams all too often suffer Chicago Cub-like fates.

I am a newspaperman by birth, the son of the son of a newspaperman in fact. For three generations my family toiled with ink beneath the fingernails, striving to both serve a community and support a family.

I literally “grew up” amidst the paper and the presses, tearing down original lead-filled page chases and gathering papers from our single sheet-fed press. I vividly recall my father typing his words on the Royal manual typewriter only to be reset with our pig-fed Intertype.

My father is long gone now, my mother recently joining him. I am the last of the 10 decade-long line of wordsmiths and I hope I hold my heritage with pride.

As the publisher of The Richmond County Daily Journal it’s my responsibility to drive our paper forward. And, please understand, this is “our” paper — yours and mine and all else who peruse our printed pages or view us digitally or through various social media.

These are your stories, your interests that we will strive to present factually, creatively and sometimes humorously. This staff has, and will continue to be, your voice. We will take the responsibility of watchdog seriously, yet I hope we don’t take ourselves too much that way.

In the days, weeks and months ahead you will see changes — some subtle, some not — in how we present our product. You will discover expanded magazines and advertising opportunities that will reach beyond our subscriber audience. Some of these ideas I will have brought with me from previous publications, others we are going to create from scratch. All are designed to make The Richmond County Daily Journal the most complete newspaper product possible.

I look forward to meeting each of you in the days and weeks ahead. It’s my hope you will reach out to me to let me know when we do something you consider wrong, and, I hope, right. Tell us what you want in your newspaper and The Richmond County Daily Journal circulation, editorial and advertising staff will strive to deliver.

Let me know what you think by reaching me at bbloom@www.yourdailyjournal.com or 910-817-2667.

