Beach memories with fall closing in

To the editor:

Who doesn’t love a trip to the beach? I have 8mm home movies of me splashing in the incoming tide at Ocean Drive with family members when I was younger than two years old, so I’ve had a little sea salt in my veins for a long time. Salty air, the aroma of suntan lotion, and beach sand under the toes are all catnip to Robin. Once she settles on the strand it’s hard to pry her away. Times may have changed, but for a few generations in these parts beach trips for newly-minted high school grads seemed to begin before the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” had faded away.

Granddad and a crew constructed a beach house a few rows back from the ocean front shortly before I was born, and you can imagine the good summer memories with family and friends. Of course, as any homeowner knows, a house comes with plenty of maintenance needs, so those summer memories include numerous “working trips” to fix pipes, apply tar to the roof, perform general clean up, and weed removal.

You can bet we made time for trips to Calabash for seafood meals. My fair-skinned mother usually found a morning or two to push her hair under one of those rubber bathing caps that most mothers seemed to have and make her way to the strand in search of the ever-elusive suntan.

Some evenings would find us on amusement rides, including banging bumper cars into each other, or trying to run up the score on those mechanical baseball games. “Score 28 Runs Win Your Choice!” (of stuffed animals). Who else tried to get an extra swing before that darned third out could register?

Ocean Drive Barber Shop has been an OD mainstay since my childhood. Bobby and Kevin ply their trade at two of three ancient “Koken” barber chairs. Bobby was cutting hair there when, as a first grader, I was rolling freshly inflated inner tubes past his barely changed building toward the ocean. Kevin came aboard a few years ago, but his tales are as tall as Bobby’s.

Perhaps my favorite memory happened during a mid-summer morning in 1963. Hearing me stir fitfully from whatever can spook a seven-year old, dad and I walked to the sight and sounds of breaking ocean surf in the wee hours before dawn. The pavilion was still open for us to stop by and punch out one of those nickel tokens. I still have it … complete with my misspelled first name. The doughnut shop across from McElveen’s Drugstore was just opening so we took a dozen home.

Nothing chases off the hobgoblins like a 3 a.m. stroll along the strand with dad … and a fresh doughnut!

Douglas Smith

Rockingham