Letter | Age is a gift and a curse

To the editor:

Generally, I’m not full of gripes and grumbles but, like most, I can usually find a few. Let’s take a random look.

Call me contrarian, but I typically do not take serious interest in football until that cool, autumnal “snap” is in the air and, oh yes, until baseball’s pennant races are decided. Like most folks in these parts, though, I maintain a modest interest in the Carolina Panthers’ fortunes. It’s fun to see them win and, certainly, the seasons of those two Super Bowl visits were exciting.

Lately, though, Panthers’ owner David Tepper appears determined to maximize his investment in the team. The Panthers are still working out the ‘bugs’, but fans now must present a mobile, or smartphone, ticket to enter the stadium. Predictably, “safety” and “convenience” reasons are cited, but, the “convenience” is really management’s ability to subject a captive audience to ads and messages at whim. I know that most fans will have little trouble with the technology, but hopefully, there will be enough push back from their older fan base to make other acceptable accommodations.

Incidentally, maybe Charlotte-area taxpayers will push back against Tepper’s quest for a new, retractable roof stadium built at public expense. The benefits to the community for their tax outlays are usually debatable; why, for example, should the Panthers be favored while other taxpaying private enterprises go without? Love and loyalty shown to a pro team is typically returned only as long as the money is good. Enjoy them for their skills, but save those emotions for your favorite high school team.

And speaking of working out technological ‘bugs’: along with my brother, Billy, I encountered plenty of frustration with key card, programmable locks at our Washington, DC, hotel during our recent trip to the 82d Airborne’s annual reunion. It proved an adventure upon each return trip to the room whether our cards would allow entry. On four separate days, visits from hotel engineers were required after reprogramming by desk clerks failed. A metal key and a lock with good, old fashioned tumblers would have been a relief.

Finally, I’m wondering whether simple math skills have gone by the wayside. When I requested four ounces of sliced boiled ham at a nearby grocery deli, recently, I was met with a blank, deer-in-the-headlights stare from the employee. It wasn’t the only time. A (apparent) supervisor noted they don’t function in ounces. My request for a “quarter-pound”, thankfully, seemed to shake the young worker from her torpor.

Too bad she wasn’t subjected to Mrs. Souther from my sixth grade, and those hours of drilling in fractions and basic measures.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham