Letter | Remembering Councilman Joe Robinson

To the editor:

This week, the City of Hamlet, was stricken by tragedy.

Councilman Joe Robinson passed away suddenly at his home on Monday afternoon. Mayor Bill Bayless and I were on the scene within minutes after the emergency dispatch call came through and shared in the unspeakable heartache that no family should ever have to endure. It is impossible to process that less than a day before, he and I, his wife Terri, my wife Carrie, and three of his precious grand-babies were at the Hamlet City Lake assessing the progress there and feeding the ducks…making memories and enjoying life with each other.

I wasn’t the City Manager that day and he wasn’t a City Councilman; we were two recently acquainted friends who were enjoying time with those who mattered the most to each of us.

Joe looked at me and said, “Jonathan, you are doing a great job. The lake looks great and I can’t wait to see the progress continue here. Thank you for everything you have done for Hamlet.”

We smiled, laughed, and took photos together. Joe meant so much to so many and the one word that everyone is hearing over and over in reference to Joe is, “kind.” God bless his memory, God be with his family, and God please look over all of us, one family, one community, one city, Hamlet, North Carolina.

Jonathan Blanton, Hamlet City Manager

