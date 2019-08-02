Opinion | The problem with the Democratic debates

Overall, the American people are moderate to slightly conservative in our politics. We don’t oppose progress, but we prefer that it come by increments. Whoever tries to get there by great leaps forward risks crashing into a ditch instead.

That’s the peril for the Democratic Party as its presidential candidates sharpen their differences over health care. It’s the top concern to voters, according to last year’s exit polls. And it deserves the emphasis it received in this week’s televised debates.

Listening to those debates — shamefully mismanaged by CNN moderators persistently goading the candidates into striking sparks, rather than shedding light — it would be easy to overlook that all agree on two fundamental points: Every American should have health care as a human right. And we shouldn’t have to spend more than twice as much on it as Canada and other industrialized nations that boast universal coverage.

In 2017, according to government data, health care cost $3.5 trillion from all sources, with private insurance, the largest, at $1.2 trillion. If Americans paid that in taxes rather than through payroll deductions, we might indeed come out ahead.

Any of the Democratic proposals would be an improvement over the status quo. Each preserves the freedom to choose one’s physicians. But it’s the boldest ones — the Medicare for All reform advocated by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — that risk crashing into the ditch and re-electing Donald Trump and a Republican Congress.

To their credit, both of the party’s most liberal candidates are absolutely right that making Medicare the vehicle for universal coverage would deliver health care more efficiently than the present situation. At the outset, eliminating private insurance would save most of the $23 billion that private insurance companies rake off the top.

But fear of the unknown is a powerful political weapon. The media and some of the Democrats already are exploiting the claim that Medicare for All would require some 150 million Americans to give up their present coverage through private and employer-based plans. It would be a gift to Trump to put that in the Democratic platform.

Joe Biden’s public option alternative, which was supposed to have been a key feature of Obamacare, is the next best thing to single-payer and would extend coverage directly or indirectly to an estimated 97% of Americans. Kamala Harris’s 10-year phase-in plan, not unlike some European systems with a role for strictly regulated private insurance, would be a step forward, too.

It bears remembering how we got to where we are.

President Harry Truman proposed a national health system in 1945 only to have it beaten to death by the American Medical Association. A generation later, President Lyndon Johnson outfought the AMA to get Medicare for the elderly and Medicaid for the very poor. Four decades later, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi vastly broadened coverage with the Affordable Care Act. Biden’s public option is the logical next increment.

The great unknown is the outcome of the case in which a federal appeals court may overturn Obamacare entirely, as Trump and a gaggle of Republican state attorneys general — including Florida’s Ashley Moody — are urging the court to do.

What the Democratic Party should have learned by now is that these debates are next to useless for bringing light instead of heat to bear on such complicated issues as health care.

Part of the problem is simply having too many candidates. But the format is faulty, too. Each succeeding debate would better focus on a single topic, should be held to 90 minutes and should be moderated by people, not necessarily television journalists, who are deeply grounded in the issues. Former President Obama comes to mind.

Some other issues deserve more serious attention than the debates and moderators spare for them — notably, the climate. The candidates got off Wednesday night with scarcely mentioning the essential ingredient of a carbon tax. A minute’s worth of air time doesn’t begin to deal with such complexities as eliminating fossil fuels by any time certain. How would airplanes be powered? Ships? Long-haul trucks?

The debates have touched only lightly on college costs and student debt. It’s intolerable that Americans owe more for that, some $1.6 trillion, than for any purpose other than mortgages. It’s delaying marriages, parenthood, home ownership and business opportunities for people who often took on the debt because of misplaced promises that it would be “worth it,” that the jobs would be there.

Law schools and other graduate programs have been particularly reckless in hyping enrollment. The government is deeply at fault for enticing students and their families into debt without fairly warning them where it may lead.

None of that, though, gives political palatability to Warren’s program to wipe out up to $50,000 in debt for any family with a household income under $100,000, regardless of ability to pay. There will be no convincing people who didn’t go to college of the justice of that.

There are better alternatives, such as making the existing public-service loan forgiveness program a reality instead of a cynical illusion, and expanding the income-based repayment program that forgives the remaining debt after 25 years. Both are on the books but need serious improvement. Bankruptcy filings should be allowed in cases of genuine hardship, such as the death or serious illness of a spouse or child.

Then Congress needs to get serious about controlling college costs.

There are problems with Warren’s and Sanders’s well-intentioned plans to make tuition free at all public colleges and universities. Kevin Carey, a prominent liberal critic, pointed to the flaws in the July-August edition of Washington Monthly. Basically, he said they would give too much to states that have done too little to keep their tuitions low. He proposes a flat $5,000 grant per student to any college that agrees to set tuition at zero.

The most achievable single reform would be to replace Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos with someone qualified and committed to public education. She has now repealed Obama’s crackdown on unscrupulous private schools.

The debate format has been utterly inadequate for this complicated issue or with the question of reparations for slavery. One thing is clear, though, Marianne Williamson’s idea of paying up to $500 billion to descendants of slaves is as flighty as her candidacy itself. To everyone, no matter how rich or poor? When the money is spent, then what? Housing and job discrimination would persist, along with poorer schools for poorer kids than for wealthier ones whether black or white.

As most other candidates have observed, attacking racism and its consequences, the living legacies of slavery, are the proper and promising approaches.

What is not debatable is that the debt is long overdue. It’s another issue that deserves a dedicated debate of its own.

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board

(Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its members or a designee. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Rosemary O’Hara, Sergio Bustos, Steve Bousquet and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.) Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

