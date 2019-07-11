To the editor:

Isaac Davis of Acton, Massachusetts, was shot through the heart by one of King George’s infantrymen on April 19, 1775. History credits the minuteman as America’s first combat death. Over the course of major wars and smaller engagements, more than 1.3 million have followed. Fighting on Okinawa in May, 1945, at age 18, US Marine Sigurd Carlson was shot three times in his abdomen. Multiple times he was placed among the dead, only to show signs of life and return to an operating table. He would live until 2005.

Recently, Nike kowtowed to grievances of its paid spokesman, Colin Kaepernick, and cancelled its planned release of an athletic shoe bearing the image of the 1776-77 ‘Betsy Ross’ American flag. Not to be outdone, Professor Michael Eric Dyson, who publicly pontificates about such matters, appeared on MSNBC to, essentially, lump that flag with other “symbols of hate” as swastikas and burning crosses. Dyson opined that it is up to those on the right to reclaim the flag from extremists.

American symbols have become targets for professional squawkers. On July 1, Charlottesville, Virginia, disposed of native son Thomas Jefferson’s birthday as an official holiday. Now our flag is under assault. I suppose Dyson missed the very prominent display of that same flag on the Capitol’s west front during Barack Obama’s 2013 inaugural. Our Department of Veterans’ Affairs incorporates it in its official seal.

Let’s be very clear: as OUR flag — whether of 13 stars, or 50 — it need not be “reclaimed” from anyone. Ever. It is not within the power of extremists of any stripe to meaningfully appropriate it for their small-minded purposes. The Davises and Carlsons of our history have already claimed it for us. Permanently.

Practicing good citizenship – public service, jury service, military service, staying informed, voting – allows the rest of us to live up to the ideals represented by our flag and keep it inoculated from hate and misappropriation.

Good citizens should consider the example of Barbara Fritchie. The truth may be debated, but John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem made a legend of her. One Fall day in 1862, Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and his brigade marched past her perch at 154 West Patrick St. in Frederick, Maryland. Fearing possible rebel desecration of her stars and stripes banner, 96-year old Mrs. Fritchie loudly admonished: “Shoot, if you must, this old gray head, but spare your country’s flag!”

Ol’ “Stonewall” spared Barbara Fritchie, and her flag. Maybe with some of that “vinegar” we can protect ours.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham