Letter | On Biden’s busing stance, context is key

To the editor:

Just age 30, the newly-minted US Senator from a northern state had barely arrived when he paid a call to an elder colleague. The unapologetically segregationist Mississippian, James Eastland, would reign over the senate’s judiciary committee for 21 years, in fact, and the liberal young senator wanted influential assignments.

No, it wasn’t Joseph Biden in 1973; it was Ted Kennedy in 1962. “How could I seek guidance from a proponent of segregation?”, Kennedy would later muse. As Todd Purdum points out in “The Atlantic”, Kennedy continued: “In fact, the two of us became friends. I would work with anyone whose philosophies differed from mine as long as [it] promoted the welfare of the people.”

Fortunately for Kennedy, the senate was not yet the polarized echo chamber where so little gets done. The likes of Kennedy and Biden would accomplish so much for civil rights, women’s issues, health care, and foreign policy over long careers. Before that, however, they had to find common ground with entrenched, long-tenured, (often southern) pols.

At the height of the senate’s civil rights debate in 1964, an opposing member pinned a Confederate lapel pin on the solidly progressive Hubert Humphrey. No faux outrage from HHH, though, only kindness toward his elder. Humphrey understood grace in politics. As the Kamala Harrises and Cory Bookers shove Joe aside in bids to leap-frog to the White House, past short senate stays, they should imagine themselves in the Congress of decades ago. Ginning up indignation in front of cameras would not have cut it.

Tainting Biden racially over his past opposition to school busing policies, Sen. Harris ignores that the issue was a nettlesome one nearly 50 years ago. Few wanted to be the student — or the parent of one — taking lengthy rides on a bus for desegregation, or anything else. Sure, opposition to busing may have been rooted in racism among some; still, it is deeply misleading to term it a racist-identifying position.

In fact, as school busing opposition grew well beyond the south, the issue often claimed center stage during 1972 presidential primaries, rallying supporters of staunch busing foe, former Gov. George Wallace. Popular vote tallies in Democratic primaries found Wallace, Hubert Humphrey, and eventual nominee George McGovern with about 25% of the total each out of some 14 candidates.

Had it not been for his crippling by a would-be assassin, we may never know Wallace’s potential influence over busing policy at that year’s convention.

Opponents casting a jaundiced eye at Biden’s political past would also do well to remember an important Democrat who was very comfortable with him: Barack Obama.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham