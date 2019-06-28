To the editor:

They occupied second and third floor classrooms in front of that Rockingham High School wing nearest Kate Finley auditorium. Just around the corner from the circle that hosted energetic pep rallies on Autumn Fridays decades ago — pom-pom shaking cheerleaders, the band, and, perhaps, a mock black-creped coffin ready to haul off Sanford’s Yellowjackets.

Mrs. Theo Smith and Miss Rebecca Howell represented different styles among the faculty. A short spark plug of a lady, as band director, Mrs. Smith, once, legendarily pinned her skirt and stood on her head in the middle of a football field to honor a vow she made if the Rockets overcame a large halftime score deficit to win.

I could have imagined Mrs. Smith at that pep rally, perched atop the mock coffin, urging on student enthusiasm. Described as “calm” and “easy going” in her 1944 Salem College yearbook, I could have imagined Miss Howell only pausing — a little amused, just a bit bemused — to take in the rally’s scene.

Those of us in Mrs. Smith’s 8th grade class learned sentence structure. “You’ll diagram sentences with me until your teeth fall out”, she promised. Our ‘choppers’ may not have fallen, but I could swear they loosened a little. Just two years later, in her honors English classes in the classroom below, Miss Howell presented many opportunities, with individual critiques, to transform those sentences into paragraphs and essays.

No-nonsense during classroom instruction, Mrs. Smith possessed a drill sergeant’s command; but her quips and trademark humor were never far. Yes, she had a paddle, and could pack a bigger wallop than any coach, but you knew you were loved even as you massaged that bottom.

Genteel and more prone to move on Sandburg’s “little cat feet,” Miss Howell had a way of coaxing a student’s best. She once provided a jar of baby food, and individual sampling spoons, to illustrate the difference in reading choices we had outgrown from the ones she wished to introduce.

From birth in her parents’ Ellerbe home, “Becky” would have 34,894 days to live and to learn; days to lovingly embrace the generations of her family; days to travel, especially to her beloved Wrightsville Beach; days to love and shepherd decades of students through essays, compositions, and stronger reading choices. Within a very short walk stands the Methodist Church that she served faithfully in several capacities, over many years, until her amazing small southern town story came full circle with her June 18 passing in that same home.

Two educators with very contrasting styles. But for some us, what a combo!

Douglas Smith

Rockingham