LETTER: Bowtie for Boys shows kids opportunities, rather than telling

To the editor:

There was a very positive article written in the Richmond County Daily Journal on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The article entitled “Bowtie for Boys tour Duke Energy” highlighted a group of young boys from Fairview Heights Elementary School who are part of a club founded by school social worker, Evonne Moore-Leonard. This group of young boys were able to tour the Duke Energy-Smith Energy Comlex thanks to the networking of the group’s founder. What great exposure that was!

All too often, we tell our children that opportunities abound for them, but we fail to show them. We may not have the tools or the contacts or the examples to give them. Thankfully, this organization gives the young boys exposure and access to tangible goals firsthand. It encourages academic excellence, self confidence, and social skills that will help them now and in their futures. They are able to explore things that may otherwise have been beyond their imagination.

Bowtie for Boys is walking the walk…thank you, Mrs. Moore-Leonard, for taking the lead.

Charlette Rhue Bennett

Wadesboro