LETTER: JROTC can open many doors for young people

To the editor:

Thank you very much for publishing the military induction and military college ceremony for Richmond Senior High School graduating students in Thursday, May 16’s Daily Journal! Putting the group pic and headline under the masthead of your newspaper gives the JROTC program, its staff, and student cadets a lot of highly deserving public recognition. These new military inductees and military college attendees have made a very wise choice in committing to military service which will benefit them in many ways. The JROTC program will have prepared them to succeed at this next level of military training and beyond, along with raising their confidence level to deal with what life has in store once they graduate from high school. This community can be very proud of RSHS for fostering and supporting an outstanding JROTC program that stands alongside its many excellent academic and sports programs.

I want to encourage graduates entering a university this fall to consider enrolling in ROTC (if offered). A lot of changes have occurred since I went through ROTC in the early 1960s, a few of which I am aware of being a Vietnam veteran. One change is that the public view of the military has become much more positive, especially since 9/11. Another change is that women can now enroll in ROTC, and seek military assignments that had been historically prohibited, along with the major service academies. Military careers are also viewed in a very professional light along with the traditional professions. And, military commitments afford active duty opportunities for supported educational advancement and high tech training experience. My own ROTC experience was the best thing I did with my college education, and it has served me in many positive ways over my life.

John Robich

Rockingham