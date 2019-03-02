Joe Biden, continue to uphold political decency

Oh my, Joe Biden, what were you thinking? During a Thursday speech in Omaha, Nebraska, Biden described his vice-presidential successor, Mike Pence, as a “decent guy.” He was immediately called out for this gaffe by actress and LGBTQ activist Cynthia Nixon. Although Biden has attempted to walk back the kind words for Pence, he shouldn’t. Stick to your guns, Joe. (Oops, sorry about the “guns”!)

While he is no stranger to the political rough-and-tumble, evidenced by his days as chairman of powerful U.S. Senate committees, it is already being noted that Biden’s penchant for reaching across political aisles and kind words for adversaries will be a “challenge” in the 2019-20 political arena. Biden’s political skills developed over a half-century, we are to suppose, are now a detriment.

During his early days in the senate, Democrat Biden developed an initial dislike for N.C.’s GOP Senator Jesse Helms. After gaining some insights that, for Biden, deeply humanized the Tarheel arch-conservative, Biden formed a friendship with Helms. They rarely found philosophical agreement, but managed to put country first, at times, in forging foreign policy legislation over a quarter-century.

Describing his early experiences with Jesse Helms in a May 2015 address at Yale, Biden imparted advice that has reflected in his career: “Build real relationships — even with people whom you vehemently disagree. You’ll not only be happier. You will be more successful.”

Joe Biden doesn’t represent the only examples of decency in a current environment that leaves us hungering for more. His late colleague, GOP Senator John McCain, was famous for his appeals to political adversaries. McCain’s defense of presidential opponent Barack Obama in the twilight of 2008’s campaign was courageous.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the late Justice Antonin Scalia rarely concurred on major issues decided by America’s highest court, but maintained a close personal friendship over three decades. “We were best buddies,” Ginsburg once noted. They often shared public forums where they would laugh and tease about their differences. Horrors, RBG, watch out for the Cynthia Nixon crowd!

2020 presidential hopefuls should learn from, rather than criticize, Biden’s latest “gaffe.” We already have the “King of Coarse” in the White House; why would we want a pale Democratic imitation?

Is Joe Biden too old to mount a White House bid? Maybe. But only if the values of comity, compromise, and decency have grown too old.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham