It’s nice to see local people obtain new opportunities in Richmond County

City Manager Jonathan Blanton, right, shows new Council Member Maurice Stuart, left, the Hamlet Senior Center during its Black History Month program on Thursday. New Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear is far right. City Manager Jonathan Blanton, right, shows new Council Member Maurice Stuart, left, the Hamlet Senior Center during its Black History Month program on Thursday. New Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear is far right.

With several announcements in the last few weeks, Richmond County has people in positions who are from the county. This is a welcome occurrence, to dispel the myth of people leaving Richmond County and not coming back. Richmond County was able to offer opportunities that they could step into.

The Daily Journal has reported on announcements, such as:

*Jennifer Seaman, who was born and raised in Richmond County and is a native of Hamlet, has a new job. City Manager Jonathan Blanton announced that Seaman was hired as the Hamlet’s Museum Director/Downtown Coordinator. In this position, Seaman will initiate and promote programs to improve, preserve and enhance the Hamlet Depot Museum Complex and downtown area.

*The recent resignation of City of Hamlet Council Member David Lindsey left a vacancy. Maurice Stuart was named Hamlet’s newest council member this week. Stuart is a Hamlet native and Hamlet parks and rec coach for the boys and girls basketball teams.

* Meghann Lambeth has been named the new executive director of the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority and will take office April 1. Lambeth, 34, is a native of Derby. She has been a counselor for Richmond County Schools since 2008,

* Licensed school social worker Evonne Moore of Rockingham was sworn in Feb. 14 as a new member of Richmond Community College’s Board of Trustees. Appointed to the board by the Richmond County Commissioners, Moore has worked for Richmond County Schools for 30 years. Moore is a graduate of Richmond Senior High School.

Congratulations to these Richmond County standouts. It’s nice to see homegrown talent get ahead.