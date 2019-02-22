Kudos to RCCfor thinkingof its workers

RCC President William McInnis RCC President William McInnis

Richmond Community College (RCC) is showing some love in February, the month of Valentine’s Day.

Full-time Richmond Community College (RCC) employees will receive a little extra in their February paychecks because of approval of RCC’s board of trustees on how they want to use their performance funding, the Daily Journal reported.

RCC President William McInnis announced that full-time employees hired before July 1, 2018, will receive a $250 one-time bonus and full-time employees hired prior to Jan. 1, 2015 will receive a $1,000 bonus.

“We ask a lot of things of you all, but we appreciate it,” McInnis said to the college’s employees. “It’s because of all the hard work, dedication and team work that pays off for our students and for all of us.”

McInnis said they received $198,000 for progress in student success from the State Board of North Carolina.

It was nice of college officials to decide to spread that funding to its employees to show appreciation.

The employees seemed to value that, too.

Employees gasped as the bonuses were announced in a gathering at Cole Auditorium and cheered for their peers, the Daily Journal reported. The employees said they were appreciative of the recognition from the board.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” said math teacher Michelle Chappell.

“It’s nice to work with people who value you,” added Holli Brown, math teacher.

That couldn’t have been said better. In this atmosphere in the United States today, with a president who seems to only think of himself, and sets that tone, it is nice to feel that you have value in the workplace. Feeling that you have value in the workplace generally makes you value your job and you will do a better job.

“We are very proud of the college-wide retention and recruitment efforts of our employees,” said Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of Marketing and Strategic Planning in an email to a Daily Journal reporter. “RichmondCC has a 5.7 percent increase in enrollment and a 3.7 percent increase in FTE this spring semester, while this is not the case at some of the other community colleges.”

The bonus is being given because of the work employees have already done. Their performance is note-worthy. But think of what incentive the bonus produces to do an even better job.

McInnis told the employees: “You all are the cooks that make it all work,” the Daily Journal reported.

It would be good to hear about more good “cooks that make it all work” and get bonuses in Richmond County.