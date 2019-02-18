The weekend in Rockingham was lousy, weather-wise. Forecasters described it as gloomy, cool and damp.

Too bad Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t predict the rain schedule, although he did predict we will have an early spring. How much rain does that mean for us?

The rain came down in spurts this weekend but brought fog and cold air with it. It was definitely a weekend tailor-made for sleep.

Little thoughts of rain sayings and songs danced through my head:

“Rain, rain go away. Little Johnny wants to play. Come again another day.”

“Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.”

Then there are the songs in which people want the rain to come.

“Oh, I wish it would rain,” sung by a jilted man.

“Walking in the rain with the one I love,” sung by a woman in love.

The rain congers up all kinds of scenarios. It doesn’t help the car washing companies but does help people who have put off washing their cars. It doesn’t help the people recovering from hurricanes, when rain came down in buckets, but it does help the farmers.

I found a website that provides quotes that show displeasure with the rain. It is https://quotesbae.com/25-rain-rain-go-away-quotes/.

The quotes vary and include: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass: It’s learning to dance in the rain.”

This weekend, there was no school, so what did children do when it was raining outside? Usually you think of children, and adults, for that matter, doing outside activities on the weekend. No doubt there were some people reading, playing inside games such as cards, and, of course, watching TV – movies or otherwise. I heard a real informative piece on NPR this weekend about segregation in Mississippi during the 1950s and 1960s and the fight to preserve it. Of course, it was a good time for extra sleep.

Whether you consider the rain this weekend a blessing or a curse, no worries. It’s coming back to linger for a few days, starting today.

According to Spectrum News/Charlotte, which carries the weather report for Rockingham: “Rain chances return by later Tuesday, with rainy conditions for the rest of the week. There may be a little snow for the mountains Tuesday night.”

OK, time for a saying: “Rain, rain go away.” No time for extra sleep now.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_donna2-black-and-white_ne2019218143725654.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_20190217_DR_View-of-Rockingham-sky_ne201921814500254.jpg

Donna Rogers is editor of the Richmond County Daily Journal.

Donna Rogers is editor of the Richmond County Daily Journal.