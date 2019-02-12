Homeowners could see insurance rates rise

The North Carolina Rate Bureau, which represents insurance companies that do business in the state, is asking the North Carolina Department of Insurance for an average rate increase of 17.4 percent

Rate hikes of this magnitude could impact homeowners. If passed, those with existing mortgages, who are forced to buy coverage, may not be able to afford both their homeowners policy and mortgage payment. Others who have paid off their home may have no other financial option but to go into next hurricane season without protection.

Just last year, the bureau requested a nearly 19 percent increase. The time before that, the bureau requested a 17.7 percent hike.

In the past, homeowners have convinced Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to block such rate hikes. The resulting compromises of less than 5 percent heavily favored homeowners. The concern is that after suffering two hurricanes in one year, North Carolina’s insurers may be looking to recover costs associated with storm damage.

The North Carolina Homeowners Alliance, a nonprofit protecting the property rights of homeowners, is opposing the rate hike in Raleigh. A petition on its website has already garnered thousands of responses, all of which were emailed to Causey’s office and will be printed and hand delivered to the state’s Department of Insurance.

Homeowners who wish to express their views can act in several ways, including:

* Filling out the petition on the NC Homeowners Alliance’s web page, http://www.nchomeownersalliance.org/no_hike2;

* Attending a public hearing regarding the Rate Bureau’s proposed increase. It will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at NCDOI’s second floor hearing room from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The address is 325 N. Salisbury St., in Raleigh;

* Submitting a statement. Comments should be emailed by Feb. 26 to: [email protected]; or

* Mailing comments can be sent to Tricia Fordby Feb. 26 and addressed to: 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1201

Stephen Bradford serves as the Local Government Affairs director for NC Realtors.

