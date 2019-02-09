What’s onyour mindWhat’shappening?

If you frequent social media, you are constantly prompted to post something.

Facebook asks: “What’s on your mind?”

Twitter asks: “What’s happening?”

LinkedIn suggests: “Start a post.” “Write an article.”

Instagram just says post it.

Well, we want to know, too.

The Daily Journal wants to know what’s on your mind, what’s happening. We want you to start a post in the newspaper and write an article, so to speak, except on the Editorial page it’s called a column, or you can write a letter to the editor.

We are inviting readers to get social. Write a letter to the editor or a guest column. We want to interact with you.

It’s easier for some people to write their thoughts down than others. Letters to the Editor are shorter (300 words or less) than columns (500 words or less). But when you have something to say that gets people thinking and is constructive, meaningful or instructive, consider dropping a line to the Daily Journal.

We have some guidelines for you to follow. Letters or columns that do not have the writer’s name, full address including city, daytime phone number and email address (if you have one) for verification purposes will not be printed.

We need to make sure you are sending us your thoughts and it’s not someone else.

It’s like those scenes that pop up that want to make sure you are a human being responding to something online and not a bot or machine designed to respond to items to wreak havoc or just disrupt matters.

We want to make sure you are the person writing the words we are about to print.

We only give out your name and city on letters to the editor and your name and a sentence about you on columns. Usually the sentence tells where you live and maybe who you work for, if you are writing on behalf of a business or organization.

We also need a photo of you for the column. Of course, we will not print letters and columns that are libelous or contain personal attacks, letters and columns addressing issues between private parties, form letters or anonymous letters.

Are you ready? Then try it. You might like it.

Most days we publish a box of information that tells readers the guidelines on how to submit their thoughts to us and where to send their thoughts.

Now, you might notice that we have the First Amendment on our Editorial page. Those are some important words for us.

This is what it says:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

It appears that democracy is being attacked so much these days. But the Founding Fathers had the foresight to include the press in the Constitution, and they included the press with the people. That’s how it should be. We are for the people. This is a democracy. We ask you to contribute your thoughts to this democracy.