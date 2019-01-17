Take advantageof resourcein the county

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr. gave a church safety workshop Wednesday evening at Greater Diggs Chapel AME Zion Church. Clemmons discussed several scenarios and offered advice on how the church could better prepare if they were to find themselves in a dangerous situation. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr. gave a church safety workshop Wednesday evening at Greater Diggs Chapel AME Zion Church. Clemmons discussed several scenarios and offered advice on how the church could better prepare if they were to find themselves in a dangerous situation.

Church mass shootings have become a 21st century phenomenon. It used to be that places of worship were sacred. People came to church in reverence. It was a place of safety, just like schools used to be.

But no more. The mass killers are people apparently with no regard for the God churches are designed to worship. They take matters into their own hands and make themselves gods, deciding who lives and who dies on a whim.

In the past, killings at churches seemed to target certain people. Alberta King, mother of the late Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was shot and killed on June 30, 1974, as she played the organ for morning service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Her son had been killed in 1968. Her husband was outspoken on topics of the day. Maybe it was just personal.

Some killings at churches have been domestic: For instance, the preacher was accused of infidelity, so the wife or someone she hires killed him. Or a jilted girlfriend killed him. Or the wife was fooling around and her lover killed the husband/preacher. Sometimes it has been the deacon involved. Or, maybe church members got in a spat on the church grounds and one ended up dead.

But in these mass shootings at churches, really starting in this decade, specific people are not the only ones dying.

News reports say that the confessed killer of nine people in the Charleston (S.C.) Massacre at Emanuel A.M.E. Church on June 17, 2015, was a 21-year-old white supremacist who murdered nine African Americans (including the senior pastor, state senator Clementa C. Pinckney) during a prayer service. Three victims survived.

The killer in a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017, killed 26 and injured 20 others during worship service. Word is the killer was looking for his former mother-in-law, who was a member of the church. He had a dispute with her. She was not at the church at that time.

While a synagogue is not called a church, it serves the same purpose. The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on Oct. 27, 2018 was a mass shooting that occurred at Tree of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while Shabbat morning services were being held. Eleven people were killed and seven were injured.

Just because churches in Richmond County have dodged the bullet so far, doesn’t mean a mass killing can’t happen in the future.

On Wednesday evening, Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr., the county’s top law enforcement officer, presented a workshop on church safety. Greater Diggs Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church had taken precautionary measures to equip their members and surrounding churches with how to prepare in the event of a mass shooting situation by hosting the workshop, the Daily Journal reported.

The great thing is that the sheriff is willing to conduct more workshops for churches. Clemmons said he’s given over 50 presentations on church safety and that’s he a phone call away to other churches if they’d like to have one. Those interested in inviting Clemmons to give a church safety presentation can call the sheriff’s office at 910-997-8283.

We ask churches, why not take advantage of a resource being offered in the community? What can you lose by learning how to react and live if a mass shooting occurs?

One congregation leader with the Pittsburgh synagogue said their training in active-shooter situations had helped save lives.

That’s something to think about.