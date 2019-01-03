God has guided me to success

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

I’m sitting here on New Year’s Eve looking at my wife, granddaughter, and grandson. I have a smile on my face that is directly connected to the love I’m feeling at this moment. The best part is that I see the same smile on THEIR faces!

My life keeps getting better with each year that passes, and, when that happens, so do the lives of my family and my friends. This feeling is contagious. It “infects” whomever part of my inner circle.

A couple of years ago, when I was finishing up my book, I ran into a small roadblock. A man I looked up to, who is an amazing business leader, told me that it was too early to write a book about my life, because I had not reached “success” yet. He reminded me that I didn’t have a lot of money and people would not be interested in my story. I agreed with him and stopped writing.

One night, I thought about my life. I thought about a few years ago when my family was sleeping in a car. I thought about what we’ve done since then and decided to finish the book.

Since then, we’ve travelled the country helping people. We’ve spoken to thousands experiencing hard times and answer emails from people all over the world who we talk through rough patches. The relief they get from a simple conversation is priceless.

I don’t have much money, and quite frankly, don’t want it. God has guided me, and the only word to describe it is SUCCESS! Don’t ever try to make money the measurement of your success. Listen to God, and he’ll keep you on track.

2019, here we come, and with God guiding us, it will be the most “successful” year ever!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com. Rick and Tina are available for book signings and speaking engagements at churches, community functions, and any gatherings where their story may be a good fit. For more information, contact [email protected]