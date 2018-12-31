Always remember that you are amazing

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

If you are like me, you tend to focus on your flaws. I think it’s human nature to be self-conscious about the tiny things we consider inadequate about our personalities, appearance, or even things as petty as material possessions.

We’re never attractive enough, well-liked enough, or rich enough. There’s nothing wrong with trying to make yourself better, but you know what? You’re perfect in your Father’s eyes.

You know how you look at your son/daughter with pride and love that is immeasurable? That’s exactly the way God looks at you! He’s paid the ultimate price for our flaws, so the least we can do is to live our lives proud of who we are.

You and I are children of the highest God and His blood is running through our veins. When you get insecure about the size of your house, money in your bank account, or your imperfect waist size, just remember who you are. I’d always had an air of self-confidence that could be viewed as “cocky” or “arrogant.”

The confidence I had then was from a false sense of security … a life lived with success, but totally reliant upon my choices, and nobody else. That may work for a while, but it will never last without God in your life. You may think it will, but I assure you, it will not.

I now walk with pride in my step, and maybe a little arrogance about me, but that pride and arrogance is from walking step by step with Jesus. Never be ashamed of who your Father is, so walk with your head up proud of who you are. You’re amazing because your God is amazing!

