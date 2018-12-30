You didn’t ask, Virginia, but there is a Savior

Every year I read New York Sun Editor Francis Pharcellus Church’s 1897 response to Virginia O’Hanlon’s letter to the editor concerning a question that most children eventually ask their parents. Editor Church’s response is a masterpiece of avoiding truth to uphold a tradition; I have numerous copies I have saved through the years.

But, I am more and more troubled by Mark 7:9, where Jesus Christ our Savior tells Pharisees and Scribes, “Full well ye reject the commandment of God, that ye may keep you own tradition.” There are too many scriptures to list that prove lying is against God’s commandment, plus, I’m reminded of the old saying, “Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.” And what a tangled wed the lie that raised a question in Virginia O’Hanlon’s mind has woven.

First, parents lie to their children about a fictitious present deliverer; then, children lie to their parents that they still believe the lie to keep the presents coming, while admitting to their peers that they do not believe the lie to avoid embarrassment. All the while children are told that they are being continually monitored by a fictitious benefactor of anything they want based on whether they are good or bad, “naughty or nice.” Then, many if not most parents deliver what they can afford, rather than what their children dreamed of, leaving them to wonder what bad or naughty deed diminished the value of their presents. Still, even small children can understand their parents’ financial limitations, but if the fictitious character knows no financial limits, parents must try to purchase more than they can afford to fulfill the tradition.

Editor Church mentions God only once, thanking Him for the fictitious character that all of the lies are about. He does not mention Jesus Christ our Savior, whose birth the seasonal celebration is supposed to be about at all. Through the decades and today, how many children like Virginia O’Hanlon have been and are more focused on the fictitious giver of presents that the Giver of Eternal Life? How do people exchange gifts anyway? If you receive something in return, haven’t you simply traded? Did our Savior instruct us to give to each other regardless of need, or give to the poor, who cannot return the favor?

I am by no means suggesting that we abolish the celebration of our Savior’s birth. But how I wish we would remove the lies, glorify Jesus Christ rather that a fictional character, and eliminate the age-old paradox of asking our children to believe us about God and His Son although we lied about fictitious holiday characters. How I wish all eight-year-old Virginias were never troubled by lies that even insult the intelligence of children, such as flying animals, sliding down chimneys and such.

Above all, how I wish our children were convinced of the existence of our Savior, rather than troubled about the existence of a fictitious character that draws their attention to material rather than spiritual treasure.

The political cartoonist Thomas Nast created a gluttonous fictitious character shaped like his portrayal of the Robber Barons of his day, to illustrate the commercialization of the celebration of our Savior’s birth. Ironically, the commercial system turned that insult into the most profitable economic success in human history, leaving our precious Savior in the shadow of a fictitious lie.

Editor Church’s attempt to justify the lie was truly masterful, but did he even mention the true Master, our Savior Jesus Christ?

Robert C. Currie Jr. is a Laurinburg resident.