Remembering an old friend

To the editor:

If a smile could disarm the gruffest of our elders, charm a boy stealing a glance her way, yet promise: “I’m in” for a little mischief, it belonged to Susan.

Susan Harrill McCaskill died suddenly on December 11. It’s easy to become inured to auto wrecks and other tragedies that happen to strangers, so I didn’t take notice until learning that this accident had claimed my friend Susan. Yes, we knew each other best in our youth; still, I was jolted.

Two of my favorite older photographs convey much about the Rockingham childhood Susan and I shared. Seated with over a dozen friends on First Baptist church’s steps about 1963, Susan looks as if she has just learned a good riddle, joke, or secret and, if you are nice, she might share. Back inside we happily learned the stories of Jesus – then discovered how many peanuts could be crammed into a Coke during refreshment time!

The other photo was snapped on L. J. Bell school’s front steps, mere feet from the principal’s office occupied by Susan’s dad, Charles Harrill, and captures more innocent, carefree times. Susan may be there, hidden among over four dozen fifth graders as we set aside multiplication tables and spelling tests to enjoy “western” day. With girls dressed as pioneer women, boys sporting cowboy hats and brandishing toy six-shooters — ready to join a posse — the scene would be strictly ‘verboten’ now.

One day Susan brought walkie-talkies to our third grade class, and they were just as cool on that 1964 day as your new smart phone is now. Miss Sara Rogers allowed us to test their range, so Susan and I were dispatched with one of them into the woods between L. J. Bell and Stanley Avenue. For her it was an adventure — I could swear she was ready to trek to distant Stanley; I was busy just keeping a vigil for the lions, tigers, and bears that, at age 8, I was sure populated the area.

It was a tribute to Susan that her memorial filled a respectable number of pews on a weekday afternoon on brief notice. We say goodbye to her at age 62. An age advanced enough to share wisdom and savor accomplishments; yet, young enough to leave close family and friends feeling cheated. Longing for one more disarming, charming smile and, perhaps, bits of unexplored mischief.

Douglas Smith,

Rockingham