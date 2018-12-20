A Christmas message to bleeding hearts

This message speaks to those of you reading in this Christmas season who are in a grieving period. This is a special message to the bereaved family; those who in the midst of the season are dealing with the loss of a loved one. I speak this especially to those who, for the first time, find yourself in the Christmas season without your loved one.

I realize, my friends, that this is probably the loneliest time of the year for you — for it is a reminder of the happy moments you shared with the one that you lost and now they are no longer here. We see why death is the greatest enemy to mankind (1 Cor. 15:26); for sooner or later he always show up and takes from every happy family circle a loved one. And when he does he always leaves grief, sorrow, heartbreak and pain behind.

All of us reading have shed tears, we have perhaps been thrust into the twilight zone as a result of losing a loved one to an untimely death. And we feel the affect especially at this time of the year. In some cases we were prepared because the prognosis of a particular sickness prepared us for it; but in some cases loved ones died suddenly and unexpectantly; some died tragic deaths and it is hard to come to grips with it.

I feel you this morning and I am praying for you.

This message resonates with all of us because all of us at one time or another has had to walk pass a coffin, stand at a graveside service or watch the bodily remains spread out over the ocean as we said goodbye to somebody that we love. To lose someone who has been a part of our lives all of our lives can be very difficult; for in this season it can lead to depression and in some cases oppression.

Married couples who have been married for many years, then one passes on; adults whose parents and siblings have always been a part of their lives but now gone can leave an emptiness that nothing or nobody can fill. And this season, the Christmas season, brings all of that to the surface. Why? Because Christmas is a time for family, the celebration of the birth of Christ; the singing of carols, the exchanging of presents, the family meals and holiday traditions.

Truly this season is a happy season, yet as I write this column somebody’s heart is bleeding. And the thought may have entered your mind, “how can I go on?” — it is to you that I am writing.

First of all, let me say that it’s OK to grieve; for there is a time to weep and mourn (Ecclesiastes 3:4). Grieving releases body chemicals, and that’s healthy; for when we keep things bottled in it can affect our physical health in a negative way. And let me say that grieving is not a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of being human! God gave us that emotion because he knew that we would need it. Besides, even Jesus wept (John 11:35)! So grieve if you must; but the message to bleeding hearts is to “thank God for the memories!”

Death can take loved ones, but death can never take the memories. This is something you will always have, and I know that in remembering it may bring tears; but it will also bring joy, happiness and laughter as you remember the good times you shared with them. That’s therapeutic!

Satan wants us to focus on the bad, but focus on the good. Secondly, thank God for the time that He gave you with them, because He could have taken them much earlier than He did. And anytime we give thanks it helps to heal the wound of our bleeding hearts (1 Thess. 5:18).

Community, God is not just good on the mountain, He’s still good in the valley; He’s not just with us in the daytime, He’s still with us in the nighttime. The same God we serve in the good times, is still God in the bad times! So even in spite of sorrow we can still give thanks.

In the midst of his grief Job worshipped God (Job 1:20). And friends, whatever we do, don’t stop attending church; and if we don’t go, we need to start. We need the fellowship, love and support of our church family. Isolation makes us vulnerable to Satan (1 Pet. 5:8). And then, my friends, we must choose to live!

Many a bereaved person feels that they must keep the grieving process going or they will forget the loved one and they feel guilty. But no, the best way to honor their memory is to live! There comes a time when we come to the realization that life goes on.

My friends, the God that calls us to grief will walk with us through our grief; He will not leave us comfortless, He will come to us (John 14:18). He promised to never leave us or forsake us (Heb. 13:5). If you are a Christian and your loved one died in the Lord you will see them again (1 Thess. 4:16,17); and it won’t be very long!

Grieving reader, I know you’re in a dark place, but the sun will shine again! In this season of seasons there was a baby born in Bethlehem (Luke 2:7). He was born then, and he lives now! So be encouraged. This is “a Christmas message to bleeding hearts.” I love you and Merry Christmas to all!

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.