We want to share your good news

David Spencer David Spencer

Richmond County is full of some amazing people doing some amazing things to make our county the great place it is. I have had the privilege of meeting some of them in our office and others while out visiting with our advertisers. I love hearing their stories and I often think about how I can help share some of those stories with our readers.

In a world where a lot of negative things are happening, these stories sometimes get overshadowed. They need to be elevated.

I have been back at the Richmond County Daily Journal since February as the general manager. It has always been my desire to increase the amount of local content our readers digest weekly. Even with our best efforts, we sometimes miss the mark. There is a lot out there and we want to share more of it.

Our readers want to know what good things are happening with their neighbors, friends, and families on the other side of town. I need your help. You hear about the awards community members receive, rank promotions, and about people that go out of their way to be of help others. They don’t do these things to get recognized in the paper, but they deserve to be.

I know the impact this can have from personal experience. When I was in elementary school, I won a contest and the police department treated all the winners to lunch and took us bowling afterwards. My mom showed me the article in the paper a few days later, which had my picture and my name. I don’t know how it got there but I remember being excited to read about it. There is nothing like seeing your name in print.

If you have something you would like to share with the Richmond County community, please submit it to Gavin Stone at [email protected] for consideration. We ask that you limit the submissions to 250 words, and include the names of those in any pictures you include with your submission.

These submissions may be edited for brevity, clarity and grammar. We ask that you please include your name and daytime telephone number for verification purposes.

Thank you for reading,

David Spencer, general manager