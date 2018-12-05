Volunteeringfor hot seat onelection board

Joshua Malcolm, while stepping forward to serve, has stepped into a mess — although his critics will say it’s partially of his own making.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper picked the Pembroke lawyer, who is a Democrat, to be chairman of the nine-member N.C. Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement. But the existence of that board, which is comprised of four Democrats, four Republicans and an independent, is itself in jeapordy, and depending on what a court decides, it could be trimmed to what it was before, a five-member panel with a chairman other than Malcolm.

The bigger mess, however, is the one in Bladen County, where there are well-founded accustations of election fraud concerning absentee ballots, which prompted Malcolm last week to lead an effort to deny certification of Republican Mark Harris’ apparent win over Democrat Dan McCready in the District 9 race for the U.S. House. And although McCready has conceded, the outcome is in limbo, and there is talk about a do-over election.

There are as well rumblings about problems with absentee ballots in Robeson County, and on a national level they are being conflated with the mess in Bladen County. But while similar in one sense, they are much different in a more important sense.

In Bladen, the finger is being pointed hard at a Republican who spent time in prison in the early 1990s for insurance fraud. He now cashes in during elections hauling voters for Republicans — just as happens in this county, with elected officials among those who profit. There is a lot of circumstantial evidence pointing toward election fraud in Bladen, although less certain is whether its scope would change the outcome of the District 9 race.

In Robeson County, we began hearing during the summer rumblings about absentee ballots arriving by mail at homes that had not requested them. Local Republicans are anxious for a keen eye to be cast locally, pointing out that in an judicial election in which 31,000 votes were essentially split evenly between Democrat Vanessa Burton and Republican Jack Moody, that absentees and provisionals went hard for Burton, allowing her to overcome a 138-ballot deficit at midnight on Election Day and claim a 71-ballot victory.

However, the state board has failed to certify that race as well, although, understandably, it is getting much less attention from the state and national media. Moody supporters are eager for a do-over election, confident that one without early voting would tilt their way.

Local Republicans cynically ask why Malcolm, while chairman of the county Elections Board, has given no more than a shrug to their repeated claims of systemic election fraud, particularly as it relates to early voting, but all the sudden is engaged with that has allegedly happened in Bladen.

We know Malcolm as a competent and detail-oriented lawyer who we call on frequently and always find to be gracious with his time and with answers to our questions. We do not know him as a partisan.

As a partisan Democrat who heads the state’s Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, Malcolm would have a very difficult needle to thread, advocating for a do-over election in District 9 while not risking Burton’s apparent victory in his home county. As a non-partisan, the path is much clearer: Advocate for a do-over election for both races, or certify them both.

Our interest is singular — that both election outcomes are decided by voters and not fraud, and that there is confidence when the winners are certified that has happened. Whatever road gets us there we fully endorse.

— The Robesonian, Lumberton