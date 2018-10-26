When is a hat more than a hat?

Contributed photo Tavares Bostic wearing the “X” hat at the polling location Tuesday that Commissioner Ben Moss called an “intimidation tactic.” Contributed photo Tavares Bostic wearing the “X” hat at the polling location Tuesday that Commissioner Ben Moss called an “intimidation tactic.”

We’ve all seen the videos on Facebook: white people calling the police to report someone being “black in public.” The two men who used the bathroom at Starbucks while they waited for an appointment. The teens who dared to swim at a community pool. The man who tried to enter his own apartment but could not pass a self-appointed guardian at the front gate of the building. Oh, and the 9-year-old New Yorker whose backpack nudged a woman in a store, sparking a charge of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Richmond County Board of Commissioners candidate Tavares Bostic was added to the group when he went to campaign outside the county’s early-voting place wearing a backwards ball cap bearing the letter “X.”

Bostic claimed that the “X” represented the concept of “the unknown” and did not refer to any “person, ancestor, time frame (or) entity.”

Current Commissioner Ben Moss, who had been campaigning with his folks in the same area, said the hat was a callback to 1960s revolutionary Malcolm X and made him concerned for the safety of his representatives. Commissioner Herb Long joined the kerfuffle later, after receiving calls from angry voters and being sent a photo of Bostic in the hat.

If we tried to put the best possible spin on this, we would say naivete made what should have been a non-incident into an issue. And we would say there was enough naivete with which to tar everyone involved.

But we don’t think Bostic is naïve. That his “explanation” of the hat echoes the explanation Malcolm X gave for changing his surname from “Little” to “X” – to honor his unknown ancestors – is either a coincidence or calculation. We imagine the latter. He’s a well-educated man who must have known that in the current political climate, his hat would raise eyebrows and then chosen to wear it anyway.

All of which is not to say Bostic did anything wrong. He wore a hat that made a cultural reference. Last we checked, that was his First Amendment right.

As for Moss … We would roll our eyes, but the situation is much more serious than that and charges far beyond naivete.

To call a man racist and in some way potentially violent for wearing a hat that purportedly refers to “a self-proclaimed communist from my knowledge” is to demonstrate one’s own ignorance. Moss’s knowledge is not entirely wrong, but it is incredibly limited. He focuses only on the incendiary Malcolm, the Malcolm before his conversion to orthodox Islam and a visit to Mecca that showed him that people of all races could work and worship – and vote – for the common good. Indeed, the later Malcolm extolled America’s unique ability to stage a “bloodless revolution” that would result in basic rights for all of its people.

There is nothing threatening on its face in a young black man’s wearing an “X” hat, whether or not his doing so is a reference to Malcolm X.

Just as there is nothing inherently racist in Bostic’s slogan, “Our Time, Our Fight,” unless one calls upon his own fears to distort its message. That particular tendency is called paranoia.

Which likely is something Bostic knows something about, being both a licensed clinical social worker and a young black man.

A young black man who dared to wear a hat. With an “X” on it. Backwards. In public.

Editor,

The Richmond County Daily Journal