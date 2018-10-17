JAMES THOMAS BITTLE

ROCKINGHAM — James Thomas Bittle, 64, of Rockingham died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.

He was born July 4, 1954, in Richmond County, the son of the late Dewey Frederick and Janie Rae Callahan Bittle.

He was an Army veteran, a mechanic and a 12-year employee of Burlington industries.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mickey and Joey Bittle.

Surviving are his children, Kenneth Allen Bittle (Carla), Dustin James Bittle, Diana Marie Bittle, Thomas Wayne Bittle and Justin Philip Bittle (Elizabeth); seven grandchildren; siblings Roger Bittle, Linda Horne, Steve Bittle, Debra Estridge and Larry Bittle; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Bethe Baptist Church Cemetery, Ellerbe.

Condolences may be made online at www.carterfuneral.net. Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Bittle family.