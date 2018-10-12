What’s in store for our shopping future?

Tom Campbell Contributing columnist Tom Campbell Contributing columnist

About this time each year, we looked forward to receiving the Sears Wish Book. This wonderful catalog was about 3 inches thick, packed with thousands of items. It was the official kickoff to Christmas, and long before Thanksgiving, its pages were dog-eared, ripped and marked with all the toys and games we wanted from Santa.

Until 1989, Sears was the largest and one of the most profitable retailers in the nation, but now it’s closing stores left and right, losing millions of dollars and facing bankruptcy.

It isn’t alone. In 2017, Toys R Us, Hhgregg, The Limited, RadioShack, Gymboree and Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy – more closures in one year than ever recorded.

What has caused these and other iconic retailers to meet to their end? The very nature of shopping, especially retailing, has changed, and many stores haven’t or couldn’t adapt quickly enough.

The revolution Richard Sears started in the 1890s with his catalog is coming full circle through the Internet. Jeff Bezos and Amazon are the public face of today’s reality.

I watch the UPS and FedEx trucks come into my neighborhood every day. My neighbors (and I) like the convenience, product availability and perceived savings of buying online.

With their smart devices, today’s consumers are savvier than ever, but retailers are, too. They hand out cards, such as the VIC, VIP, MVP or others, and we feel satisfaction when told how much money we saved using their loyalty programs.

But do not be misled. Some data server somewhere is cataloging everything you buy, and these retailers know more about your shopping habits than you can imagine.

We can go online and buy almost anything, choosing between having items delivered to our door or, in some instances, driving to the store, where our purchases are taken to our car.

Amazon is testing a concept in which there are no check-out lines. You take your time perusing merchandise, putting those items you want into a cart. When you have finished shopping just take your goods out of the store, and — within minutes — a message on your smart phone itemizes your purchases and how much your credit card has been charged.

Brick and mortar retailing isn’t dead, but the rapid pace of change affects personnel, space and inventory requirements.

Where will it all end? No one is predicting that all shopping centers will be shuttered; however, many big-box retailers will close and be re-purposed into smaller boutiques, for those who enjoy the experience of shopping, or for offices or apartments.

Local merchants might enjoy some advantages if they mix technology and personal relationships.

Are we forcing these changes or just trying to adapt to them?

There are moments when I wistfully want to return to simpler times, but we cannot stand in the path of change. We must adapt.

Tom Campbell is former assistant N.C. state treasurer and creator/host of “NC SPIN,” a weekly statewide television discussion of North Carolina issues that airs at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 12:30 p.m. Sundays on the UNC-TV main channel and at 10 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays on the UNC North Carolina Channel. Contact him at www.ncspin.com.

