Dick Spangler, who died last week, changed my life dramatically and forever. That makes it hard to write an objective andproper tribute to the Charlotte business leader and former president of the University of North Carolina System. First of all, he would not have liked the use of the word “system.” He would not have said, “Don’t use that word.” Instead, he would have squinted, looked down over his glasses and said something like, “Are you sure that’s a word you want to use?”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_DG-colorPRINT_occ97156070483001.jpg