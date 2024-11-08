Veterans Day, previously known as Armistice Day, originally commemorated on November 11, 1919, marked the first anniversary that halted the fighting of World War I. The day was dedicated to honoring the soldiers who fought and died in the Great War, with the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany coming into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918.

Armistice is the coupling of two Latin words “Arma” (weapons or armament) and “Sistere” (to stand still) producing “standstill of arms.” However, this was not the conclusion of WWI. It was the Treaty of Versailles signed on June 28, 1919, that officially ended the war between Germany and the Allied Powers.

In the United States, Armistice Day was first recognized by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919. He proclaimed it a day to reflect on the heroism of those who served and to celebrate the victory that brought peace to the world. The day was marked by ceremonies and events that emphasized peace and the sacrifices made by soldiers. Over time, the significance of Armistice Day grew, and in 1938, it was made a legal holiday dedicated to the cause of world peace and to honor the veterans of World War I.

The outbreak of World War II and the Korean War brought about a shift in the way Americans viewed Armistice Day. The scope of the day expanded to honor all veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, not just those who fought in World War I. This change was driven by the recognition that the sacrifices made by soldiers in subsequent conflicts were equally deserving of national recognition and gratitude.

It has now been 70 years from when, in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation to change the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day. This change was intended to honor all American veterans, regardless of the war or conflict in which they served. The first Veterans Day under the new name was observed on November 11, 1954, and it has since become a day to honor and thank all military personnel who have served the United States in all wars.

Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, which is observed in May and honors those who died while serving in the military. Veterans Day, on the other hand, celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, living or deceased. It is a day to recognize the contributions and sacrifices of those who have served in the armed forces and to express gratitude for their dedication to protecting the nation.

The observance of Veterans Day includes various ceremonies and events across the country. Many communities hold parades, and there are often ceremonies at military cemeteries and monuments. The national ceremony is held at Arlington National Cemetery, where the President or a designated representative lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This solemn event is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military.

Overall, the progression from Armistice Day to Veterans Day reflects a broader recognition of the sacrifices made by all U.S. military veterans. It is a day to honor their service, celebrate their contributions, and express gratitude for their dedication to protecting the freedoms and values of the United States.

Stephen Balczo is the Executive Director Clermont County Veteran Service Commission.